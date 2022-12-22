Hoodlums attack another INEC office in Imo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says its office in Isu Local Government Area office in Imo State has been attacked and vandalised.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye, said this on Wednesday in Abuja.

This is the fourth attack on INEC facilities in Imo State in less than three weeks following previous attacks on Orlu and Oru West Local Government Areas and the state headquarters in Owerri.

Okoye said the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Imo State, Prof. Sylvia Uchenna Agu, reported that the office was attacked and vandalised.

The incident occurred at the early hours of Tuesday, 20th December 2022.

“Eight windows were smashed, and burglary proofs removed. Fortunately, the attackers could not access the building. Movable and immovable equipment as well as other materials were not removed or vandalised.

“However, as a precautionary measure, critical materials such as ballot boxes and voting cubicles have been evacuated to another INEC facility for safe keeping.

“Similarly, all uncollected PVCs have been secured while security will be deployed to ensure the continuous collection of the cards by registered voters in the same premises,” Okoye said.

He said that the incident has been reported to the Police and other security agencies for necessary action