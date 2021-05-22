Hoodlums attack another APC chairmanship aspirant in Lagos

A chairmanship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming Local government elections in Lagos State , Segun Solomon Adekoya was attacked by hoodlums in Lagos on Friday.

Adekoya an aspirant for Amuwo Odofin local government area chairmanship seat, was attacked in the Festac area, within the Amuwo Odofin council area.

He was in the company of some of his supporters when the hoodlums struck.

The aspirant has accused the incumbent Chairman of the council , Valentine Buraimoh ,of masterminding the attack on him.

Buraimoh is seeking a second term in office.

Since last week there has heightened tension in Lagos over local government council elections slated for July 29, 2021.

Onamade Oluwatoyin, another Chairmanship aspirant under the APC was attacked in Ikorudu by political thugs loyal to another aspirant in the area.

Armed with various dangerous weapons, the hoodlums said to be numbering about 35 stormed Oluwatoyin’s office, Western Funeral Homes Limited, along Ijede Road in Ikorodu.

Though, he was lucky to escape, one of his aides, Tony Godfrey was killed while his blood brother, Oluwafemi Onamade, 38, was shot and maliciously beaten to coma.

The hoodlums before leaving the Oluwatoyin’s office destroyed properties and carted away an unspecified amount of money.