POLITICS
Hoodlums attack another APC chairmanship aspirant in Lagos
A chairmanship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming Local government elections in Lagos State , Segun Solomon Adekoya was attacked by hoodlums in Lagos on Friday.
Adekoya an aspirant for Amuwo Odofin local government area chairmanship seat, was attacked in the Festac area, within the Amuwo Odofin council area.
He was in the company of some of his supporters when the hoodlums struck.
The aspirant has accused the incumbent Chairman of the council , Valentine Buraimoh ,of masterminding the attack on him.
Buraimoh is seeking a second term in office.
Since last week there has heightened tension in Lagos over local government council elections slated for July 29, 2021.
Onamade Oluwatoyin, another Chairmanship aspirant under the APC was attacked in Ikorudu by political thugs loyal to another aspirant in the area.
Armed with various dangerous weapons, the hoodlums said to be numbering about 35 stormed Oluwatoyin’s office, Western Funeral Homes Limited, along Ijede Road in Ikorodu.
Though, he was lucky to escape, one of his aides, Tony Godfrey was killed while his blood brother, Oluwafemi Onamade, 38, was shot and maliciously beaten to coma.
The hoodlums before leaving the Oluwatoyin’s office destroyed properties and carted away an unspecified amount of money.
POLITICS
PDP dissolves, replaces Cross River State caretaker committee
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)has approved the dissolution of the State Caretaker Committee for the Cross River state chapter of the party.
The decision is in pursuant to the powers conferred on the NWC by the PDP Constitution.
Consequently, the NWC has constituted a new State Caretaker Committee to pilot the affairs of the chapter of the party at the state level.
The members of the new State Caretaker Committee for Cross River state are as follows:
Barr. Efiok Cobham (Chairman)
Barr. Attah Ochinke
Dr. Uke Enun
Prof. Walter Mboto
Hon. Rita Ayim (Publicity Secretary)
Hon. Mike UsibeHon. Christopher Ekpo
Mr. Victor Effiom Okon
Prince K.J. Agba
Hon. Eko Atu (Secretary)
The party, however, said all other structure of the party at the local government and ward levels in the state remain intact.
POLITICS
APC to PDP Govs: Abandon the sinking vessel
The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday advised all Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors to defect to the ruling party.
APC Secretary Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, in a statement to welcome Cross River Governor Ben Ayade, urged PDP Governors to take a cue from the new defector and abandon the ‘sinking vessel’.
Akpanudoedehe, who described PDP as a dead party, urged the remaining Governors in the opposition party to leave it for a living and thriving APC.
The APC scribe said: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) congratulates the Governor of Cross River State, His Excellency Ben Ayade for his wise and timely decision to leave a dead party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for a living and thriving party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).
POLITICS
2023: Ortom’s senatorial posters flood Makurdi
Posters bearing the portrait of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state as a senatorial aspirant for the 2023 election have flooded Makurdi, the state capital.
Daily Trust reports that the posters sponsored by Diversity Managers Group were sighted at the Government House roundabout, High level, Wurukum, North Bank and the Wadata areas of Makurdi.
“The posters were bearing different inscriptions such as, “We support Ortom for Senate 2023”, “Taking the anti-open grazing law to the Senate.”
Reacting to the development, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Terver Akase, simply said, “It is the people’s wish so the governor won’t stop them. He finds such outings as well wishes/goodwill.”
Trending
-
NEWS6 days ago
#EndSARS protesters’ lawyer joins Baba Ijesha’s defence team
-
Jobs6 years ago
Job vacancies at Sokoto State University
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
4 types of penis and which one women like the most!
-
Odd News3 months ago
Priest rapes lesbian!
-
Odd News3 months ago
Cows hit the gym!
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
5 things women care about more than men’s size of penis
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
5 questions you should ask before having sex with someone!
-
NEWS2 days ago
Buhari’s ex-in-law wanted for ‘fraud’ finally opens up on being wanted for $65m fraud