CELEBRITIES
Honey Boo Boo to undergo $13K weight-loss surgery with her boyfriend
Honey Boo Boo is going under the knife to live a healthier life.
Born Alana Thompson, the reality star will head to New York City in August after her 17th birthday to undergo weight-loss surgery, her manager confirmed to Page Six Wednesday morning.
The former “Toddlers & Tiaras” star will receive a suture sculpt endoscopic sleeve from weight loss doctor Steven Batash, which can cost about $13,000, TMZ reported.
Thompson reportedly weighs 275 pounds and is looking to drop to 150 after various diets didn’t give her the results she wanted. The TLC star is concerned her weight is genetic and believes surgery is the only way to reach her goals.
The “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” alum will be going under the knife alongside her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, who also has weight-loss goals in mind.
Thompson and Carswell, 20, have been dating since mid-2021 but didn’t make their relationship Instagram-official until the end of September.
In a Teen Vogue profile published in August, Thompson heartbreakingly shared that she doesn’t have any friends besides her boyfriend.
“To be honest, I do not have many friends. At all,” she admitted at the time, “because I feel like folks are so much like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m friends with Honey Boo Boo.’”
The TLC star then added, “I don’t trust nobody, really, so I don’t have friends.”
Carswell and Thompson first raised eyebrows with their age gap, but they reside in Georgia, where the age of consent is 16.
Thompson’s mother, Mama June Shannon, shared in May 2022 that her daughter and Carswell receive a lot of hate over their interracial relationship.
“She is getting a lot of hate because she’s in an interracial relationship, he is older,” the “Mama June: Road to Redemption” star told TooFab of her daughter’s romance. “At the end of the day, Alana’s not that 6-, 7-year-old child y’all fell in love with 11 years ago.”
CELEBRITIES
May Edochie reveals how she survived depression after her husband took a second wife
The first wife to Yul Edoochie has revealed how she survived depression after her husband publicly took a second wife.
Recall that Edochie caused controversy online after he embraced polygamy, announcing the birth of his son with his second wife.
The actor and his second wife, Judy Austin worked together on several movies which brought their attention to Nigerians.
His decision was widely criticised, however, the actor cum politician insisted that his first wife still remains number one.
Speaking on Facebook live, May disclosed that her decision to dwell on pieces of her once happy marriage and support from family and friends saved her from being depressed.
She said: “I saw some comments saying I’m using my situation to cash out but I don’t wish this upon my enemies if at all I have any.
“Depression is real and there are different stages, for me rather than dwell in depression I decided to pick up pieces of a beautiful world I had that suddenly shattered.
“I decided to pick up the pieces and try to move on than dwell in depression. It has not been easy but I’m glad I am able to go out and do stuff.
“All the things I’m able to do is because of the love from my family and you guys. These things have kept me going.”
CELEBRITIES
Inside Drake’s $660K European yacht excursion
On a yacht, him and all the dogs.
Drake was seen chartering a megayacht that costs a whopping $660,000 a week while enjoying a European vacation with friends.
“this is the story about the boy that never gave up- starring moi,” the “Jimmy Cooks” rapper captioned a series of photos from his sea-side adventure on Tuesday.
Drake, 35, shared a photo where he was seen seated on the edge of a dingy with the massive floater in the background as the sun set behind him.
He also shared a sneak peek aboard the yacht where the lavish deck included a swimming pool and plush seating. Inside, a long dining table was seen lined with candles and Drake also shared a silly video of his best friend Chubbs dancing with another pal as guests enjoyed cocktails.
The pricey 238-foot superyacht, dubbed “Coral Ocean,” includes a sun lounge with a glass-bottom spa pool, a sky lounge with a full-service bar and a sound system, and a decked-out master bedroom that has skylights and panoramic views, according to the boat’s website.
“The master bedroom has everything you desire, including his and her en-suites with infrared sauna, hair salon facilities … as well as a private lounge area,” the website boasts.
Aboard, there at 22 crew members including beauty therapists that can give massages and manicures, a private chef that can cook meals for up to 30 guests, several stewardesses and deckhands, and of course, a captain.
There are also eight bedroom suites, a full gym, a steam room, a Jacuzzi, and Dior and iKou beauty products.
And the yacht is stocked with waterskis, paddle boats, jet skis, inflatable toys, an electric surfboard, fishing gear, snorkeling gear, swimming noodles and more.
Drake posted about traveling to Ibiza, Spain with his entourage earlier this week.
“Who’s daaaaaaat???” he captioned a photo of him with pals in front of a sign that read “Welcome to Ibiza.”
His Euro-trip comes just days after reports surfaced that Drake was allegedly arrested on drug-related charges in Sweden, causing the hashtag #FreeDrake to trend on Twitter. And while his team initially denied he was arrested, Drake posted about the rights people have if detained in Sweden days later, hinting that he had some sort of run-in with the cops abroad.
Drake is no stranger to traveling in style. He arrived to Sweden via his private jet, “Air Drake.”
CELEBRITIES
Elon Musk’s dad, 76, ready to donate sperm to ‘high-class’ women
Brace yourselves — a new generation of Elon Musks may soon be on the horizon.
The Tesla boss’s father, Errol Musk, has been asked to donate his sperm to several South American women — just days after he confirmed that he squired a secret second lovechild with his own stepdaughter.
The lusty patriarch, 76, says his seed is currently coveted by a company in Colombia because it contains the same genius genes that made the world’s richest man.
“I’ve got a company who want me to donate sperm to impregnate high-class women,” Errol claimed in the Sun. “They say, ‘Why go to Elon when they can go to the actual person who created Elon?’ ”
Errol — who has fathered at least seven children to three different women — hasn’t ruled out providing his specimen. “Why not?” he said. The fertile father previously proclaimed that life’s purpose is to procreate, declaring, “The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce.”
The unnamed company proposed a variety of other perks for Errol’s jerks. “They have offered me first-class travel and five-star hotel accommodation and all that sort of stuff,” the wealthy South African engineer bragged.
Errol wouldn’t know if Elon, 51, is is on-board with the offer, as the father and son famously had a falling out several years ago.
Back in 2017, Elon was said to be mortified that his dad had impregnated his stepsister, Jana Bezuidenhout. Errol and Bezuidenhout, who is now aged 35, welcomed son Elliot Rush that same year.
Last week, Errol confirmed that he andhis stepdaughter-wife had welcomed a second child together in 2019.
Despite their differences, Errol shares his most famous son’s hearty desire to procreate, as the world’s richest man has fathered 10 offspring of his own.
Indeed, the Musk family tree is complicated — and is growing more so by the day.
Errol married model Maye Haldeman Musk in 1970, with whom he had three children: Elon, Kimbal and Tosca.
The couple split nine years later, before Errol wed Heide Bezuidenhout, a young widow who already had two children, including Jana, at the time.
Errol helped raise Jana, who was just 4 years old when he became her stepfather, alongside two more biological children he shared with Heide. The pair divorced after an 18-year marriage.
So the Musk family was stunned when Jana first became pregnant with Errol’s baby back in 2017, and again two years later, though the pair are not currently together.
Meanwhile, the retired businessman told the Sun in a separate interview last week that there are other women claiming that he has also fathered their children.
“I have about six people, women who claim that their child is my child right now. Obviously they are opportunists,” he stated. “[But] there was a period in Johannesburg in the ’80s that I was going out with a different woman every night. I had plenty of dates. So it’s quite conceivable that one of them could actually come back and say, ‘This is your child.’ It’s possible.”
Kids are coming out from the woodwork for Elon, too — confirming earlier this month that he recently fathered twins with Shivon Zilis, a 36-year-old executive at his brain chip company Neuralink.
“Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis,” the SpaceX founder tweeted out. “A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.”
The twins — whose names have not been disclosed — were born just weeks before Elon welcomed his second child, Exa Dark Sideræl, with Canadian pop star Grimes. Elon and Grimes also have 2-year-old son X Æ A-Xii.
Elon first became a father back in 2002, to son, Nevada, with then-wife Justine Wilson. Tragically, the baby boy died just 10 weeks later from sudden infant death syndrome.
Elon and Justine went on to have five more children, twins Vivian and Griffin, and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, before their divorce in 2008.
Trending
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Shirtless Elon Musk vacations in Mykonos on a luxury yacht
-
NEWS2 days ago
Atiku sends message to Peter Obi as he clocks 61
-
POLITICS2 days ago
APC to unveil Shettima Wednesday
-
NEWS2 days ago
TCN alerts Lekki residents as power supply sets to drop again
-
NEWS2 days ago
‘Quick recovery my good friend’ – Tinubu reacts as Osinbajo undergoes surgery
-
NEWS2 days ago
One-Million-Boys: Police to investigate Singer Portable
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Watch ex-Man Utd star Paul Pogba show off outrageous skills in training as Juventus gush over their returning hero
-
NEWS2 days ago
ASUU Strike: Banks, aviation unions threaten to shut down operations