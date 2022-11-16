Holland World Cup guide: Virgil van Dijk & Frenkie de Jong set to star

Having failed to qualify for Russia 2018, the Netherlands are heading to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a point to prove.

Despite their incredibly strong pedigree, Holland have never lifted the World Cup having finished as runners-up on three occasions, most recently in 2010.

So can a well-rounded and exciting squad and their highly-experienced manager make history in the desert? Metro Sport gives you the low down on the Dutch football team:

The Manager: Louis Van Gaal

The legendary Louis Van Gaal has coached some of the world’s biggest teams including Ajax, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, winning countless trophies including the Champions League.

His spell at Manchester United was memorable yet unsuccessful however, and he spent much of the summer warning his Dutch players off moving to Old Trafford.

This is Van Gaal’s third and final stint as Netherlands boss, with the 71-year-old set to step down after Qatar having announced earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer – which thankfully has since been successfully treated.

Star Player: Virgil van Dijk

There are a few candidates for this, not least Barcelona duo Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay, but ultimately it’s hard to look past Dutch captain and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

Perhaps the best centre-back in the world, Van Dijk’s absence from the national team, thanks to a lengthy injury, was abundantly clear during their dismal Euro 2020 campaign and it is no surprise that they are unbeaten since his return.

A strong defence is vital to a successful World Cup run and as such the 31-year-old’s form will be pivotal to the Netherlands’ success.

Virgil van Dijk has only been capped 49 times by his country (Photo: Getty)

Young Player to Watch: Cody Gakpo

The subject of significant transfer interest over the summer, PSV winger Cody Gakpo is heavily linked with a move to Manchester United or Arsenal.

With a staggering 30 goal contributions in just 24 games so far this season, the 23-year-old is tipped to be the standout young talent in Qatar, and earn a big money move to a European giant.

Erik ten Hag and Mikel Arteta will be keeping a close eye on Gakpo who is currently valued at around £40million.

Cody Gakpo is wanted by Man Utd and Arsenal (Photo: Getty)

Playing style:

Given how engrained the 4-3-3 is in Dutch football, it is highly disorientating to see Van Gaal line his side up in 5-3-2 formation.

Yet that is what has brought so much success over the past year, and it’s a system that allows Holland to get the best out of its impressive defenders and creative, quick attackers.

How they’ll line up:

39-year-old Remko Pasveer will likely be in goal, but aside from Van Dijk it’s tough to predict the rest of the back-three with Nathan Ake, Jurrien Timber, Matthijs de Ligt and Stefan de Vrij all strong contenders to make the starting XI.

Denzel Dumfries and Daley Blind are likely to fill the wing-back roles, while De Jong is nailed on to start in midfield, most likely alongside Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners who has emerged as a surprise key player under Van Gaal.

Gakpo will play in a slightly unfamiliar central role behind a front two consisting of former Premier League flops Memphis Depay and Steven Bergwijn, who have thrived since their days at Manchester United and Tottenham.

Prediction:

Spurned on my wanting to give Van Gaal one last hurrah and underwhelming performances in recent major tournaments, Holland will be dark horses to go all the way.

They should cruise through Group A ahead hosts Qatar, Ecuador and Senegal and could face England or Wales in the round of 16, but to go beyond the quarter-finals may be too tough a task.