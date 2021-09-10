NEWS
Hold Buhari responsible for another academic crisis- ASUU
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), yesterday, asked Nigerians to hold the President Muhammadu Buhari administration responsible should the educational system at the ivory towers be engulfed in another crisis based on the alleged irresponsibility on the part of the federal government.
ASUU, which came down hard on the administration for allegedly breaching the agreement it reached with the union nine months after it conditionally suspended its strike in December 2020, said another strike by members of the union was imminent and a time-bomb,following the refusal of the federal government to honour the Memorandum of Action (MoA) signed with it.
The Coordinator, Ibadan Zone of the union, Prof. Oyebamiji Oyegoke, while addressing journalists, Thursday, alongside Chairpersons of UI (Prof. Ayo Akinwole), UNILORIN (Prof. Moyosore Ajao), LAUTECH (Dr. Biodun Olaniran) and KWASU (Dr. Shehu Salau), at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, asked Nigerians to hold the President responsible should the educational system at the ivory towers be engulfed in another crisis based on the irresponsibility on the part of the federal government.
According to him, only salary shortfall and setting up of visitation panels to federal government-owned universities had been addressed while renegotiation of conditions of service, injection of revitalisation funds, payment of earned academic allowances, implementation of University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), proliferation of state universities, release of withheld salaries and non remittance of check-off dues of unions, which were all contained in the December 22, 2020 Memorandum of Action have not been addressed.
Oyegoke, while elaborating on each case, said, “The claim by the Minister of Labour and Employment that the money allocated for Revitalisation of Public Universities had been paid as contained in the MoA of 2020 cannot be true. The same Minister confirmed on 02 August 2021, that the money is still in the custody of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), only awaiting application by the Minister of Education for eventual transfer to the NEEDS Assessment Fund Account. That Government is working hard to facilitate the release of money by the CBN since January 2021 leaves a sour taste in the mouth”
On IPPIS versus UTAS, the Ibadan Zone ASUU boss explained that withholding salaries for months, non-release of EAA, non-payment of Check-off dues accruing to the union, despite what ASUU has demonstrated could only be an invitation to another possible cycle of industrial crisis.
“Moreover, UTAS avowed suitability has been demonstrated admirably to the Minister of Education and members of his team, the Honourable Senate President of Federal Republic of Nigeria, and other key stakeholders like Ministries of Labour and Employment; Education, Finance, Office of the Accountant-General, representatives of Nigeria Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).
“The more the government insists on fulfilling the demands of integrity test on UTAS, the longer will be the accompanying pains earlier identified in IPPIS will stay our members,” he said.
ASUU described as blantant, denials by the Minister of Labour and employment, Chris Ngige over the failure of government to meet the August 2, 2021, concerning the implementation of all outstanding issues.
“At a reconciliation meeting between the federal government of Nigeria and the leadership of our Union on Monday 02 August 2021, at the Conference room of the Minister of Labour and Employment, where all the contentious matters affecting the outstanding issues regarding the implementation of the 2020 FGN/ASUU MoA were discussed, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, on behalf of the FGN promised that a broader government team and the inter-ministerial committee on the draft renegotiated 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement would conclude its work and submit the report to government by the end of August, 2021.
“The meeting concluded with an agreement to reconvene by the end of August 2021 to ascertain the faithfulness of the FGN in resolving the outstanding issues. We are in the second week of September 2021, nothing positive from the FGN except blatant denials by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, and the Minister of State for Labour and Employment.”
He maintained that rather than find ways towards the resolution of the crises, the federal government has insisted on inflicting more hardship on ASUU members and by extension on all Nigerians.
“The persistent non-responsiveness of the FGN to the contentious and outstanding issues of the December 2020 FGN/ASUU MoA has created a ticking time bomb, which may explode and engulf the Nigerian university system at a time sooner than may be imagined. When this happens, Nigerians should hold the federal government of Nigeria responsible,” he stated.
Again, Kanu’s brother visits separatist leader in detention
Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has said he and the group leader’s brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu visited the IPOB leader in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday.
The lawyer also stated that the operatives of the DSS who treated them inhumanely in recent weeks were different during the latest visit to the separatist leader.
Ejiofor disclosed this in the statement made available to SaharaReporters on Thursday night.
He also said Kanu was elated to see his brother and thankful to his supporters.
The statement read, “I visited our indefatigable Client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the company of his younger brother- Prince Emmanuel Kanu (Fine Boy), in apparent compliance with the guidelines for our routine visits.
“Our Client- Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has always been in good spirit and his conviction has remained unwavered.
“We had far reaching discussions that pertained to our professional services, and family concerns which were all addressed.
“We are amazed and impressed by the resoluteness of his millions of supporters and lovers of freedom. He is indeed, lacking in words to convey the depth of his gratitude and appreciation to you all.
“I am glad to inform millions of our supporters, well-wishers and Umuchineke, that following the outrage that greeted the despicable manner in which we were treated in the past weeks during these routine visits, the officials of the State Security Service (also called DSS) have made a volteface.
“We cannot hesitate to alert the world should there be any further change in their methodology, any day any time.
“Our Client- Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was very much impressed with the level of progress so far recorded by the legal team ably led by my humble self, and other people of good conscience.
“Other details that may interest you further, shall remain private, as details of our legal strategy have been agreed to remain private.
“We are assured that there is light at the end of the tunnel. Never you lack focus but intensify your prayers for our dear Client-Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and all of us in the legal team.
“Forward ever and backward never, until victory is achieved.
“We are winning. Thank you and remain blessed, Umuchineke.”
Bandits are going to hell — Buhari’s aide tackles Sheikh Gumi over calls for Amnesty
Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, has taken a swipe at the controversial Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, over the latter’s comment that military onslaught would worsen banditry in Nigeria.
Adesina, in an article on his Facebook wall on Thursday titled, “I like this pampering. Don’t you?,” made a cryptic reference to Gumi as a “bandit-lover”.
He quoted the cleric’s statement verbatim, noting that Gumi’s position on the military bombardment of the bandits is “false”.
Gumi, on Monday, asked the Nigerian government to grant amnesty to bandits like it gave to Niger Delta militants.
In a Facebook post, titled, ‘Zamfara: The flaring crisis’, the Islamic cleric had said, “Let us face the reality, these herdsmen are going nowhere, and they are already in battle gear, and we know our Military very well, so before things get messy, we need cold brains to handle this delicate situation.”
Reacting, in his article, Adesina said bandits are going to hell fire.
He wrote, “Before they got to this sorry pass, they had the chance to turn a new leaf. Zamfara, Katsina, and many other states offered dialogue. The governments tried to negotiate with them. But they were contumacious.
“Like dogs fated for destruction, they refused to hear the hunters’ whistle. They filled the land with sorrow, tears, and blood, ‘dem regular trademark’ (as Fela Anikulapo-Kuti would say). Now, the shoe is on the other foot.
“In the different evil forests, when the Nigerian Air Force strikes from the sky, the remnants of the evildoers not killed immediately attempt to flee. The ground troops then pick them off like flies. I say it again. One has never been prouder of our troops. They are cleaning up the country.
“Shocking and disconcerting, however, that in the middle of all these, you still hear words meant to discourage our gallant soldiers. A bandit-lover is on record as saying military offensive would not work, and that the bandits “are going nowhere.” True? False. They are going somewhere. And that is: hell.”
2023 presidency: How loyalty to Buhari, Tinubu is delaying Osinbajo’s declaration
Reasons why the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has been silent over speculations surrounding his 2023 presidential ambition has been revealed.
Osinbajo’s silence on the possibility of running for the Presidency was linked to his unflinching loyalty to the All Progressives Congress, APC, President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu, a source from the Presidency has revealed.
The Vice President’s delay in declaring for the Presidency was also hinged on some powerful forces within the Presidency who feel he is becoming too powerful over some significant actions he took while he was acting president.
Recall that Osinbajo had implemented some policies that Nigerians accepted while Buhari travelled abroad on medical grounds.
On February 7 2017, while Buhari was in London, Osinbajo forwarded Walter Onnoghen’s name to the Senate for confirmation as the then substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).
Osinbajo’s decision was less than 24 hours to the expiration of Onnoghen’s three-month tenure as acting CJN.
Although it was Buhari who instructed him to send the name, there are reports that Osinbajo played a key role in persuading the president to act because of the race against time.
Also, Osinbajo had set up a committee to force down the prices of food items as then Acting President.
He expressed concern at some of the inflationary rates of food prices, noting that the task force will explore options to promote the availability and affordability of food items to Nigerians.
Osinbajo gave the panel an ultimatum of seven days to report back to the council on measures that should be taken to achieve the objective.
Our source said his actions in Buhari’s absence angered the powerful elements in the Presidency, who see him as becoming too powerful, thereby misinterpreting most of his moves.
Perceiving the situation around him, our source said, “the Vice president is cautious; hence his silence on some very controversial issues like Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB and Sunday Igboho.”
According to the source: “Osinbajo’s body language has never condemned IPOB and Igboho openly; all he does is to preach for Nigeria’s unity. All Osinbajo does to work on Nigeria’s economy, and the recent statistics by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics favours Osinbajo, and that is strategic. Most of Osinbajo’s powerful actions tend to be misinterpreted.
“Each time he takes a powerful decision, the Presidency feels he is becoming too powerful, so he’s cautious as he addresses issues on the periphery and he speaks on advisory grounds.
“On the case of Igboho, he is threading carefully not to step on toes and offend the president.”
Another source within the Presidency said should Osinbajo be given a free hand, there would be conflicts with President Muhammadu Buhari.
Osinabjo, according to the source, may have conflicts with Buhari in the areas of Fulani herders and bandits because he would be forceful on them.
He said: “Should Osinbajo be allowed to run the way he should, a lot of things will be in conflict with the president like the case of Fulani herdsmen and bandits. He may go forcefully against bandits and herdsmen, but he always treads carefully because of his loyalty to Buhari and Tinubu.”
Osinbajo’s decision to contest for the Presidency is also hinged on Tinubu’s decision to run, the source said.
“Even though Osinbajo remains the best APC choice from the Southwest, the body language of Tinubu appears to be a major factor in determining if he would declare or not. Osinbajo’s loyalty to superiority is unquestionable, hence he remains in the eye of the storm as the breeze blows across the country,” the source said.
Christian communities have faulted Osinbajo over his inability to speak against what they termed pogrom or genocide against the Christian communities.
However, it was revealed that the Vice President’s silence was due to his extreme loyalty to Buhari.
“This was due to extreme loyalty to APC, his boss; Tinubu who recommended him to be the then-Attorney General of Lagos State and later the Vice President after recommending him to Buhari,” the source said.
When DAILY POST reached out to Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, for his comment, he referred our correspondent to his previous post where he declared that the Vice President has no presidential ambition.
“My previous statements on the subject matter refers,” Akande said in a chat requesting for his comment.
