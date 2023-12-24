History will judge me, I served Nigeria best way I could – Babangida

Former Nigerian military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida, has said history will judge him for his service to Nigeria, stressing that he served the country to the best of his ability.

Babangida said his greatest achievement was to know more about the country and make friends across the board.

Addressing journalists at his Hilltop residence in Minna, Niger State, the former Nigerian leader, however, admitted to adopting coercion and dialogue as leadership styles.

When asked about his achievements during his time as Head of State, he said, “Number one is that I served the country the best I could.

“It may not be to your satisfaction but to the best that I could; I leave that to history to judge.

“I related fairly well with the people of the country. I had no problem with them and I got to know the country more as I was well travelled.

“I made friends all over the country and I thought that was one of the greatest achievements.”

IBB, as he’s popularly referred to, urged young Nigerians to understand the country because they are the leaders of tomorrow.

“You have an opportunity now as young people, get to know the country, study the country, the people, and if you are able to do that or to understand that, basically, I think that will go a long way to prepare you for the eventual leadership of the country.

“Just like any other style, you are placed in a leadership position; your job is to lead people. You develop a situation where people look up to you to provide certain solutions to their problems or to their fears,” he added.