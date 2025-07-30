



The boxing world is mourning after the death of Argentinian star Alejandra ‘La Locomotora’ Oliveras. The former world champion suffered a stroke and had been hospitalised over the last two weeks. She passed away on Monday, July 28, at 47 years old. Oliveras was the first woman to win six world titles across five weight divisions and was an icon for women’s boxing across Latin America and beyond. Born in El Carmen, Jujuy, in 1978, Oliveras utilised her challenging upbringing to create a successful life for herself. By 2005 she made her boxing debut, where she made history as the first Argentine woman to win a world title on foreign soil, after she knocked out Jackie Nava in Mexico in 2006. Oliveras went on to secure titles in five weight classes – the super bantamweight, featherweight, lightweight, super lightweight, and super featherweight. The stunning achievement even granted her two Guinness World Records and an induction into the Latin American Boxing Hall of Fame in 2024.

Born in a very small village near Rio IV, Cordoba, it was there that she was bullied as a child. At just 15, she became a mother, and her dream of starting a family quickly turned into a nightmare after she suffered from domestic violence at the hands of her partner. “Tired of being hit, I found strength I didn’t know I had and gave him a tremendous punch in the stomach and left with my baby,” she said on how she escaped the situation. She later gained the moniker ‘Locomotora’, translating to ‘engine’ in English, due to her spirit as well as the power of her punch. After deciding she wanted to emulate Mike Tyson, Oliveras caught the attention of renowned Cordoban trainer Carlos Tello, who took it upon himself to hone her talent. Oliveras later became a hero across her homeland as she entered into iconic rivalries with Marcela ‘La Tigresa’ Acuña and Lely Luz Flórez as she delivered electrifying performances in venues like the iconic Luna Park in Buenos Aires.

In what was arguably her greatest sporting feat, on May 20, 2006, she defeated the highly regarded Jackie Navas by TKO in the ninth round and was crowned WBC super bantamweight world champion. She successfully defended the belt until December 2008, when it was taken from her by her compatriot and long-term foe Acuña in a huge bout held at Luna Park that gained worldwide attention. Oliveras also aimed for the WBC super lightweight belt in 2011, but lost by unanimous decision to Monica Acosta. However, Oliveras managed to establish herself a year later in the lightweight division, winning the WBC belt after defeating Jessica Villafranca by knock out. She successfully defending the title against Diana Ayala, Migdalia Asprilla, Paulina Cardona, Dayana Cordero, and Calista Silgado. In 2013, Oliveras won the vacant WBC super lightweight title against Florez. Her last fight came in 2019 and she shortly announced her retirement after 15 years in the squared circle with a record of 33 wins, three defeats, two draws.

Later on in life, she founded Team Locomotora – a gym in Santa Fe that offered boxing classes free of charge. She made her life out of the ring as thrilling as it was in it as she ran for national congress and became a vocal proponent against gender violence, discrimination, and inequality in sports. Her death has rocked boxing communities across the world. The WBA, which recognised her as world champion on multiple occasions, shared its “deep sorrow” at her passing. “My gym has always been about teaching, supporting, and helping people who want to let off steam,” she once said of her desire to give back to her community. Regarding her constant ability to overcome the harshest environments and greatest opponents, she said that her power “didn’t come from physical strength but from my soul.” Oliveras leaves behind two sons, Alejandro, 31, and Alexis, 27.





