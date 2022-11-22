History as Buhari, Tinubu supervises crude oil drilling in the North

History was made on Tuesday as President Muhammadu officially kick off the drilling of crude oil in the north.

Buhari was joined at the event by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

Tuesday’s event came two years after the mineral resource was discovered in the region.

Buhari in company of Tinubu conducted the ground-breaking ceremony of the Kolmani Oil Prospecting Lease (OPL) 809 at the Kolmani field site located in Bauchi.

Others at the event were Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, Minister of State for Petroleum, Mr. Timipre Sylva and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, among others.

The Bauchi oilfiled plus the one in Gombe State will be developed by Sterling Global Oil, New Nigeria Development Commission (NNDC) and the NNPC Limited.

Recall that last year, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) issued a request for expressions of interest (EoI) on the development of the two licences in Nigeria’s North-east.