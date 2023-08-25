Historic Trump mugshot released after arrest in Atlanta, Georgia

Donald Trump has surrendered in Georgia on charges of plotting to overturn the state’s 2020 election results in an arrest that saw the first ever mugshot of a former US president.

Mr Trump had to pay a bail bond of $200,000 (£160,000) to be released from the Atlanta jail while he awaits trial.

Afterwards, he described the case as “a travesty of justice”.

It was his fourth arrest in five months in a criminal case, but this was his first police booking photo.

Mr Trump later posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, for the first time since January 2021. He shared the address of his website and the mugshot with an all-capital letters caption: “Election interference. Never surrender!”

He joins the ranks of American public figures who have had arrest booking photos, including Elvis, Frank Sinatra, Al Capone and Dr Martin Luther King Jr.

Mr Trump argues the cases against him are politically motivated because he is leading the Republican race to challenge President Joe Biden, a Democrat, in next year’s presidential election.

The first former or serving US president ever to be indicted, he made the round trip from New Jersey on his private jet on Thursday afternoon.