Hilda Baci receives Guinness World Record plaque

Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, has confirmed receipt of her Guinness World Record plaque for the longest cooking marathon, weeks after completing the contest.

Hilda received the plaque on Monday, and has since shared a video confirming receipt with the caption; “Our plaque is here.

The 26-year-old chef was on Tuesday, June 13, officially declared the Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon.

In a statement on its website, GWR officially announced the young chef as its latest record holder in the cooking category.

The statement read, “Following a thorough review of all the evidence, Guinness World Records can now confirm that Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes.”

Hilda prepared over 100 pots of food during the contest, beating the previous record of 87 hours and 45 minutes set by Lata Tondon (India) in 2019.

Hilda’s winning tweet by GWR has also since been declared their best-performing tweet thus far. Confirming this via their official Twitter page, GWR wrote, “Yeah, so this is our best-performing tweet of all time with nearly 25 million news feeds reached.”