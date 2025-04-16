Someone’s watching over her.

Hilary Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, came to her defense with a savage response after the “How I Met Your Father” star faced Botox criticism from an internet troll Tuesday.

“Why did she do Botox, I swear to god everyone else is the same,” the person commented on Duff’s Instagram carousel of close-up beauty shots.

“Get fckd [sic] butterfly,” Koma clapped back, referring to the netizen’s username.

Fans praised the singer-songwriter in the comments for standing up for his wife.

“Showing everyone how great husbands stick up for their wives,” one user wrote.

“Honestly she’s a working mom, gave birth to 4 children .. she can [do] whatever the heck makes her feel good. I’ve had one child … 31 years ago 😂😂😂😂 … and I need Botox !!!” another person added.

Duff, 37, has faced scrutiny for her looks since she rose to fame as a teen on “Lizzie McGuire.”

She previously addressed Botox in a May 2022 interview with Women’s Health while speaking about the pressure on women to maintain their appearance.

“We bust our ass to get our bodies in shape and to look the best we can. We get facials and Botox and our hair done and highlights and brows and lash lifts and all this s–t,” she said.

“But I want to work on the inside. That’s the most important part of the system.”

The “Younger” alum, who is mom to four children, also told the outlet she’s “proud” of the changes to her body after giving birth as she posed nude on the cover.

Duff and Koma, 37, tied the knot in 2019 and share three daughters: Banks, 6, Mae, 4, and Townes, 11 months.

The Disney Channel alum also shares son Luca, 13, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.