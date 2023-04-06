Hijab: Court awards N240,000 against UI school over delay in hearing

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan, the state capital has awarded a sum of N240,000 against University of Ibadan International School Ibadan (ISI).

The court presided over by Justice Moshood Ishola awarded the cost against the school on Thursday.

The cost was awarded against ISI for delaying the hearing of a suit filed by some female Muslim students of the school.

The female Muslim students alleged that the school denied them the right to use Hijab.

Our correspondent leant that ISI is one of the secondary schools owned by University of Ibadan.

The controversy over usage of Hijab in the school has been ongoing since November 2018.

The case has been lingering since then.

No more than 11 female Muslim students of the school and the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) had instituted the suit over the alleged refusal of the school to allow the students to wear Hijab on their school uniform.

The students dragged the school to court for refusal to allow them to use Hijab in the school.

The 11 female muslims that dragged the school to court over alleged violation of their fundamental human rights.

The students included; Faridah Akerele, Aaliyah Dopesi, Akhifah Dokpesi and Raheemah Akinlusi.

Others are; Imam Akinoso and Hamdallah Olosunde.

The rest are; Aliyyah Adebayo, Moriddiyah Yekinni, Ikhlas Badiru, Mahmuda Babarinde, Fareedah Moshood and the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC).

Counsel for the 12th applicants (MURIC), Mr Yusuf Anikulapo, alleged that the respondents had caused unnecessary delay in hearing of the matter.

Ishola, said that he has listened to the submissions of all the parties involved in the case.

He then awarded a cost of N20,000 against the 1th to 5th respondents.

The cost was awarded in favour of each of the 12 applicants in the matter.

Ishola then adjourned the matter till May 4th 2023.

The case was adjourned for hearing of the substantive application.