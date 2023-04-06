Thursday, April 6, 2023
HomeNEWSHijab: Court awards N240,000 against UI school over delay in hearing
NEWS

Hijab: Court awards N240,000 against UI school over delay in hearing

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Court Bars Julius Abure as Labor Party's Chairman
Court hammer

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan, the state capital has awarded a sum of N240,000 against University of Ibadan International School Ibadan (ISI).

The court presided over by Justice Moshood Ishola awarded the cost against the school on Thursday.

The cost was awarded against ISI for delaying the hearing of a suit filed by some female Muslim students of the school.

The female Muslim students alleged that the school denied them the right to use Hijab.

Our correspondent leant that ISI is one of the secondary schools owned by University of Ibadan.

The controversy over usage of Hijab in the school has been ongoing since November 2018.

The case has been lingering since then.

No more than 11 female Muslim students of the school and the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) had instituted the suit over the alleged refusal of the school to allow the students to wear Hijab on their school uniform.

- Advertisement -

The students dragged the school to court for refusal to allow them to use Hijab in the school.

The 11 female muslims that dragged the school to court over alleged violation of their fundamental human rights.

The students included; Faridah Akerele, Aaliyah Dopesi, Akhifah Dokpesi and Raheemah Akinlusi.

Others are; Imam Akinoso and Hamdallah Olosunde.

The rest are; Aliyyah Adebayo, Moriddiyah Yekinni, Ikhlas Badiru, Mahmuda Babarinde, Fareedah Moshood and the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC).

Counsel for the 12th applicants (MURIC), Mr Yusuf Anikulapo, alleged that the respondents had caused unnecessary delay in hearing of the matter.

Ishola, said that he has listened to the submissions of all the parties involved in the case.

He then awarded a cost of N20,000 against the 1th to 5th respondents.

The cost was awarded in favour of each of the 12 applicants in the matter.

Ishola then adjourned the matter till May 4th 2023.

The case was adjourned for hearing of the substantive application.

 

Previous article
Peoples Gazette Insists Peter Obi’s ‘Yes Daddy’ Audio With Bishop Oyedepo Is Genuine, Vows To Protect Source
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network