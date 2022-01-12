BUSINESS
Higher oil prices’ll drive Nigeria’s economy by 2.5% in 2022 – World Bank
The World Bank has projected a 2.5 per cent economic growth for Nigeria in 2022, and 2.8 per cent in 2023.
This 2022 forecast is a slight upward review from the estimated 2.4 per cent growth in 2021.
According to the bank, higher oil prices and activities in the service sectors, such as telecommunications and financial services, will drive this slightly upward growth.
The Washington-based institution disclosed this in its latest Global Economic Prospects report released on Tuesday.
The report read in part, “In Nigeria, growth is projected to strengthen somewhat to 2.5 per cent in 2022 and 2.8 per cent in 2023.
“The oil sector should benefit from higher oil prices, a gradual easing of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries production cuts, and domestic regulatory reforms. Activity in service sectors is expected to firm as well, particularly in telecommunications and financial services.”
It was, however, stated that the recovery from pandemic-induced income, employment losses, and inflation would be slow.
It added that issues of violence and social unrest, alongside emerging COVID-19 threats, would restrain economic activities in the non-oil sector.
“However, the reversal of pandemic-induced income and employment losses is expected to be slow; this, along with high food prices, restrains a faster recovery in domestic demand.
“Activity in the non-oil economy will remain curbed by high levels of violence and social unrest, as well as the threat of fresh COVID-19 flare-ups with remaining mobility restrictions being lifted guardedly because of low vaccination rates — just about 2 per cent of the population, had been fully vaccinated by the end of 2021,” the report stated.
It also predicted that per capita income is expected to be lower in 2022 than a decade ago in countries such as Angola, Nigeria, and South Africa.
The report read, “After barely increasing last year, per capita incomes are projected to recover only at a subdued pace, rising 1.1 per cent a year in 2022-23, leaving them almost 2 per cent below 2019 levels.
“In South Africa and Nigeria, per capita incomes are projected to remain more than 3 per cent below pre-pandemic levels in 2023.”
The report also said that global growth is expected to decelerate from 5.5 per cent in 2021 to 4.1 per cent in 2022, then 3.2 per cent in 2023.
US companies tipped for strong earnings season despite growing threats
Major US companies are expected to prove their health by reporting solid earnings for the last quarter even as inflation rises, wage pressures, supply chain disruptions and the coronavirus omicron variable.
With earnings season kicking off this week, companies listed in the S&P 500 stock index are expected to post year-over-year earnings growth of about 22 percent for the final three months of 2021, after a nearly 40 percent increase in the previous month. quarter, according to Wall Street estimates compiled by data provider FactSet.
Jim Poulsen, chief investment analyst at The Leuthold Group, said he expects a “tremendous” set of results across the board, driven by “high quality sales.” John Batters, chief analyst at FactSet, said nine of the 11 sectors represented in the S&P 500 are expected to report earnings growth for the fourth quarter, with energy, manufacturing and materials likely to lead the way. The only sectors where profits are expected to shrink are utilities and the financial sector.
Earnings season comes at a rough moment for Wall Street stocks, which kicked off 2022 with choppy trading as investors scrutinize the Federal Reserve’s more aggressive stance on fighting inflation.
Benky Chadha, chief strategist at Deutsche Bank, noted that given the “extraordinary crash and then the rise in profits” as a result of the pandemic, looking at the change in fourth-quarter earnings compared to the previous quarter will be more important than annual numbers. Chaddha said earnings are expected to fall by 4.6 percent on that basis, also when seasonal factors are accounted for.
A strong recovery in US corporate earnings from declines caused by the pandemic helped keep common valuation metrics in check even as stock prices soared. The S&P 500 is priced at 21 times expected earnings over the next 12 months, compared to 23 times a year ago, even though the index is up 23 percent during that time.
However, US stock prices are still well above average forward earnings by about 16 times over the past two decades, according to FactSet data. Analysts say disappointing corporate results could make stocks look more expensive, reducing their attractiveness to investors.
S&P 500 Index Line Chart (Forward Price-Earnings Ratio) Shows Wall Street Stock Valuations Falling From Recent Highs
Investors will get an early glimpse into earnings trends when Delta Air Lines reports results Thursday, followed Friday by banks JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and asset management giant BlackRock.
Savita Subramanian, head of US equity strategy at Bank of America, said, “The economic data is better than expected, early on. [reported] Results, solid property BofA [payment] Cards data, and preliminary indications of stronger-than-expected holiday sales point to a potential outperformance this quarter of “overall corporate earnings.”
Subramanian’s sentiments were echoed in last month’s survey of CEOs of large companies by the Business Roundtable, which found historic levels of confidence in forecasts, despite their concerns about labor costs and supply chain issues.
Subramanian said the effects of Omicron and upward pressures on wages will capture the attention of investors as they examine companies’ results. She cautioned that while the last quarter of 2021 looks bright, “we continue to see downside risks in 2022.”
Crypto scams are the top threat to investors ‘by far,’ say securities regulators
Investments related to cryptocurrencies and digital assets are the top threat to investors “by far,” according to new data from the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA).
“Stories of ‘crypto millionaires’ attracted some investors to try their hand at investing in cryptocurrencies or crypto-related investments this year, and with them, many stories of those who bet big and lost big began appearing, and they will continue to appear in 2022,” said Enforcement Section Committee Co-Chair Joseph P. Borg, Alabama Securities Commission Director.
The annual survey of North American securities regulators urged investors to exercise caution before purchasing popular and volatile unregulated investments, especially those involving cryptocurrency and digital assets.
“The most common telltale sign of an investment scam is an offer of guaranteed high returns with no risk. It is important for investors to understand what they are investing in and with whom they are investing,” said Melanie Senter Lubin, NASAA President and Maryland Securities Commissioner.
“Education and information are an investor’s best defense against investment fraud,” continued Lubin.
The report added that digital assets “do not fall neatly into the existing investor regulatory framework,” so it may be easier for promoters of these products “to fleece the public.”
“Before you jump into the crypto craze, be mindful that cryptocurrencies and related financial products may be nothing more than public facing fronts for Ponzi schemes and other frauds,” said Enforcement Section Committee Vice-Chair Joseph Rotunda.
Rotunda added that investments in cryptocurrency trading programs, interests in crypto mining pools, crypto depository accounts and securitized tokens should “be seen for what they are: extremely risky speculation with a high risk of loss.”
Scammers took home a record $14 billion in cryptocurrency in 2021, thanks in large part to the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, according to blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis.
DeFi is a rapidly growing sector of the crypto market that aims to cut out middlemen, such as banks, from traditional financial transactions, like securing a loan, by using blockchain technology.
Losses from crypto-related crime rose 79% from a year earlier, driven by a spike in theft and scams.
Scamming was the greatest form of cryptocurrency-based crime in 2021, followed by theft — most of which occurred through hacking of cryptocurrency businesses. Chainalysis says that DeFi is a big part of the story for both, in yet another warning for those dabbling in this emerging segment of the crypto industry.
NASAA noted that many of the fraud threats facing investors today involve private offerings, which are exempted from federal law registration requirements. States are also preempted from enforcing investor protection laws related to these private securities.
“Unregistered private offerings generally are high-risk investments and don’t have the same investor protection requirements as those sold through public markets,” said Borg.
Ultimately, state securities regulators say that if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
Some DeFi platforms, for example, offer users huge returns, such as high-interest rate savings and lending products.
Bad actors often entice new investors by promising the payment of safe, lucrative, guaranteed returns over relatively short terms – “sometimes measured in hours or days instead of months or years,” according to NASAA, which says these kinds of promises are a red flag for fraud.
Fraud offerings tied to promissory notes, money scams offered online and via social media, as well as financial schemes connected to self-directed Individual Retirement Accounts rounded out the survey’s list of the top threats to retail investors.
Dow rises 180 points, Nasdaq rallies for second day as tech shares rebound
U.S. stocks rose again on Tuesday as Wall Street appeared to find its footing after a rocky start to the new year.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.41% to 15,153.45, building on an afternoon rally from the previous session that snapped a four-day losing streak. The S&P 500 rose 0.92% to 4,713.07, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 183.15 points, or 0.51%, to close at 36,252.02.
Stocks have been volatile to start the year, as rising interest rates have put pressure on equities. However, interest rates cooled on Tuesday, with the 10-year Treasury yield slipping below 1.75%.
“More than anything, it’s just a reprieve from some pretty extreme selling we’ve had over the past number of weeks, really since the beginning of the year,” said Jeff Mills, chief investment officer at Bryn Mawr Trust Wealth Management.
“I think it’s probably premature to call this some sort of a bottom in tech. I think you’re just getting at least one day of reprieve given the move in rates,” Mills added.
Large-cap tech stocks helped support the broader market, with Amazon rising 2.4% and shares of Apple and Nvidia gaining roughly 1.7% and 1.5%, respectively. Other notable gainers included Illumina, which rose 17% after the genomic sequencing company issued a 2022 revenue outlook that was ahead of consensus.
Elsewhere, shares of Exxon Mobil rose more than 4% as U.S. oil prices topped $80 per barrel. At-home fitness stock Peloton jumped 6.4%.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell testified before a Senate committee on Tuesday as part of his re-confirmation process. Powell said that he expected a normalized supply chain to help ease inflation pressures in 2022 but said the Fed would not be afraid to hike rates further than projected if inflation remains high.
“If we have to raise interest rates more over time, we will. We will use our tools to get inflation back,” Powell said.
However, stocks and bonds both moved higher during Powell’s testimony as he did not announce an accelerated change in policy from what the central bank had already signaled.
“Powell noted that the balance sheet runoff will occur later in 2022 and that ‘it’s a long road back to normal’. On net, the Chair’s comments are consistent with a willingness to deliver the liftoff hike in March assuming there isn’t a dramatic reversal in the pace of consumer price gains,” Ian Lyngen of BMO said in a note to clients.
Tuesday’s market moves follow a sharp rally on Monday afternoon, which saw the Nasdaq erase a 2.7% loss to finish slightly higher and snap a four-day losing streak. The Nasdaq is now down about 3.1% since the start of 2022 and more than 5% from its record closing high in November.
Looking ahead, investors will get an updated look at the state of the economy later in the week, with inflation data due out on Wednesday and major bank earnings on Friday.
