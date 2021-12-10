NEWS
High tension wire falls on trailer, kills 5 travellers in Lagos
Tragedy struck when five travellers heading for the northern part of the country were electrocuted in Lagos on Tuesday.
The incident happened around a popular trailer park called Danlami Garage close to Apapa area.
The travellers, mostly youths, were commercial motorcycle riders and other petty traders on their way back to the North because of the ban on commercial motorcyclists in Lagos.
One of the survivors of the incident, Zuladaini Muhammed, said they were over 45 in the truck which was overloaded with goods and heading for Nguru town in Yobe State.
He said: “Majority of us inside the truck were commercial motorcycle riders and the pressure from the police and Lagos State government was too much on us, hence we decided to go back home. Some of us that had motorcycles joined the truck with their motorcycles and paid N6500 each, while those who didn’t have paid N3000 each.
“Some of them have lost their motorcycles to police, and most of us are from Jigawa and Yobe states, and from what I learnt, the destination of the truck is Nguru town in Yobe State, but they were to drop us in Kano from where we would find our ways.
“As the driver was coming out, we realised there was an electric wire which was said to be of high tension that bends down towards the truck within the garage. As the truck was overloaded with goods and passengers, people from the surroundings were shouting; calling the attention of the driver to stop but he did not stop and one of the passengers who was with us on top of the truck pushed the electric wire up with his two bare hands and he was electrocuted instantly.
“He died together with four others closer to him. Many of us were injured and currently receiving treatment. We joined the truck as we had no choice due to the economic constraints; we couldn’t afford the transport fare for buses.”
Another survivor, Isiyaku Adamu, who narrowly escaped the incident and is recovering in a private hospital in Apapa told Daily Trust that he was together with one of the five people that died from the incident.
He said: “He is my blood brother and we were travelling to Jigawa State. This is our first time coming to Lagos; we did not even spend two months in the state. We are hawking bottled water and other soft drinks in traffic.
“We got an emergency call from our parents in Jigawa that we should come home as one member of our family has died. So we had to go there for condolences and we didn’t have much with us to join a bus, hence we took the risk to follow the truck, and we were charged N3000 each.
“What I can only remember when the incident was about to happen was when people were shouting at the driver. From there I was not in my senses. The current pushed me out of the truck into one gutter; I fell with my head while my legs were outside the gutter. What I can remember is that I saw many people surrounding me, and I tried to stand up but they said I should just relax.”
IPOB threatens lockdown of Southeast over Buhari’s visit to Ebonyi
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Thursday, said that the plans by President Muhammadu Buhari to secretly visit Ebonyi State will be resisted by youths of the South East geopolitical zone, unless the national leader, Nnamdi Kanu is released unconditionally from the DSS detention.
IPOB expressed regrets that their leader, Kanu who according to them, did not commit any crime to warrant being detained at the DSS, vowing that President Buhari will meet empty streets during his visit to Ebonyi State.
The group made this known in a statement signed by Emma Powerful and made available to journalists in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State, adding that youths of the South East zone will resist any of such visit.
The statement reads in part: “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has been drawn to the planned secret visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Ebonyi State. The secret visit according to IPOB intelligence is being facilitated by some APC politicians in the state.
“IPOB will not accept any visit both secret and open, by Buhari to Biafraland while our leader, Mazi Nnamdi KANU is still in DSS custody. Our leader has to be released unconditionally before Buhari should contemplate any visit to Biafra land.
“Biafrans will lock down everywhere any day he ventures to visit Biafraland until he releases our leader. He will meet empty streets in Ebonyi or any part of Biafra he chooses to visit without releasing Nnamdi Kanu.
“Biafrans must be prepared to lock down our territory any day he comes here in our region. Buhari has shown that he doesn’t like us. Our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU cannot be in detention and we are welcoming Buhari in our region.
“Biafrans will sit at home any day he decides to come and mock us. He will know that the few politicians telling him lies about us don’t have control over the people. Should he decide to proceed with the planned visit, Ebonyi will be on lockdown,” the group stated.
2023: ACF tells South-east leaders to lobby if they want to produce Buhari’ successor
Chairman, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Chief Audu Ogbeh, has advised the South-East leaders and stakeholders to lobby if they want to produce their own kinsman as the nation’s next president.
He noted that resorting to threats and blackmail might not give them the presidency.
Speaking in an interview with newsmen in Kaduna, the ACF also said that the zoning of the presidency should be left with political parties.
According to him, the parties should be responsible for zoning the presidency but noted that the management of political parties has become low and hopeless.
The political parties today have abandoned the constitutional responsibilities of holding their elected leaders accountable.
Chief Ogbeh who recalled his days as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said: “I organised the first and the only national conference of our party where we sat down with the president then Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and other governors and asked them to account for what they did since they assumed office.
“Party management is hopelessly low in Nigeria. Unless political parties are accountable to the people, there will be no good governance.”
He reminded Igbo that democracy encourages political power-seekers to be friendly and reach out widely to stakeholders across the country in order to win their respective support.
“We want to advise that if the South-East people want to have 2023 presidency, they should begin to lobby, go round the country, talk to people. But what we are seeing is that there is so much hatred and attacks especially on social media about the 2023 presidency.
“Nobody has come to us to say he wants to contest, but we will support whomever any party throws up because what we need most is peace.
“We are not going to endorse people who cannot do the job because if we make a bad choice the people will suffer for it.
“But you all know that ACF is not a political party, all we want to see is peace and harmony everywhere ahead of the 2023 general elections, during and even after,” he said.
On insecurity in the country, Chief Ogbeh who is the former minister of agriculture said: “This is barbarism. We are all depressed, we are concerned, we are sad. In most cases, we whispered to governments at all levels about what to do to curtail insecurity, and where we have the opportunity we make suggestions.”
Gunmen kill 9 worshipers, injure 6 in Niger – Police
The Police Command in Niger said gunmen had killed nine worshippers and injured six others in an attack on a mosque at Tungan Ba’are village in Mashegu Local Government Area of the state.
The Commissioner of Police in the state, Monday-Bala Kuryas, who confirmed the incident, said the worshippers were killed during early morning prayer on Thursday.
He said a primary school teacher was abducted by the gunmen, adding that those killed were aged between 65 and 30.
The police commissioner said the six injured persons were evacuated to Kontagora General hospital for treatment.
He gave their names as, Umaru Sahabi, Mohammed Maikasuwa, Isa Abu, Mohammed Danbarau, Mohammed Dandangi and Alhaji Dan Mairini.
“We can’t ascertain the number of victims kidnapped, as only one primary school teacher of Tungan Ba’are was revealed to be kidnapped by the armed gunmen during the incident.”
According to the commissioner, the incident might be a reprisal attack resulting from a long-standing communal feud.
He said that additional armed security personnel had since been deployed to the area to track and arrest the gunmen and all other miscreants undermining peaceful coexistence among the residents.
Kuryas urged the people to support security agencies with credible information on the activities of criminals around them.
