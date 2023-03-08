He’s Now Uchenna Sanwo-Olu – Online Users Edit Lagos Governor’s Wikipedia Account, Claim Igbo Connections

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Wikipedia profile has been subjected to several editing by online users to reflect his alleged Igbo connections, SaharaReporters has observed.

A look at the edit history of his Wikipedia profile revealed that some Igbo names had been added to his and his wife’s names in order to mislead the general public about his background.

The names include: Babajide Obident, Babajide Olushola Uchenna Sanwo-Olu, Babajide Balablu Sanwo-Olu.

This may not be unconnected to the game of tribalism and regional sentiments that have been integrated into Lagos State politics ahead of the Saturday governorship election in the state.

For instance, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Femi Fani-Kayode, had urged the Yoruba in Lagos State to ensure that the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu was re-elected.

Fani-Kayode made the remark while accusing the Labour Party, LP, governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, of running an anti-Yoruba, pro-Igbo campaign.

In a series of tweets, the former Aviation Minister, had alleged that the LP candidate was part of the people who burnt down buses in Lagos State during the October 2020 EndSARS protest.

He warned that Rhodes-Vivour was hell-bent on imposing Igbo agenda in Lagos State.