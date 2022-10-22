‘He’s had enough!’ – Roy Keane’s passionate defence of Cristiano Ronaldo

Roy Keane has defended Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo after he refused to be subbed on against Tottenham last Wednesday.

Ronaldo disobeyed Erik ten Hag’s instructions during the 2-0 win at Old Trafford, and stormed down the tunnel and left the stadium before full-time.

The star forward was subsequently axed from United’s squad to face Chelsea on Saturday.

Keane, a former teammate of Ronaldo’s during his first spell at United, understood the decision to punish him but nonetheless defended the 37-year-old.

I try to see it from the player’s point of view,’ Keane told Sky Sports.