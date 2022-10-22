‘He’s had enough!’ – Roy Keane’s passionate defence of Cristiano Ronaldo | Football

Roy Keane has defended Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo after he refused to be subbed on against Tottenham last Wednesday.
Ronaldo disobeyed Erik ten Hag’s instructions during the 2-0 win at Old Trafford, and stormed down the tunnel and left the stadium before full-time.
The star forward was subsequently axed from United’s squad to face Chelsea on Saturday.
Keane, a former teammate of Ronaldo’s during his first spell at United, understood the decision to punish him but nonetheless defended the 37-year-old.
I try to see it from the player’s point of view,’ Keane told Sky Sports.
More to follow…
