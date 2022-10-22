‘He’s had enough!’ – Roy Keane’s passionate defence of Cristiano Ronaldo | Football

Roy Keane defended his former Man Utd teammate Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo: Sky Sports)

Roy Keane has defended Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo after he refused to be subbed on against Tottenham last Wednesday.

Chelsea news, exclusives and analysis Sign up

Privacy Policy

Ronaldo disobeyed Erik ten Hag’s instructions during the 2-0 win at Old Trafford, and stormed down the tunnel and left the stadium before full-time.

The star forward was subsequently axed from United’s squad to face Chelsea on Saturday.

Keane, a former teammate of Ronaldo’s during his first spell at United, understood the decision to punish him but nonetheless defended the 37-year-old.

I try to see it from the player’s point of view,’ Keane told Sky Sports.

More to follow…

More: Manchester United FC

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag eyeing ex-City full-back to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Man Utd teammates ahead of Chelsea clash How Man Utd squad have reacted to Erik ten Hag’s Cristiano Ronaldo stance and massive fine



MORE : Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Man Utd teammates ahead of Chelsea clash





MORE : Manchester United eyeing ex-City full-back Jeremie Frimpong to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka



For more stories like this, check our sport page.

Follow Metro Sport for the latest news on

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.