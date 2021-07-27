Here’s what happens to your body when you stop having sex for a long time

Dry spells happen to a lot of people and it’s normal. When it comes to abstaining from sex, there are some physical consequences but most of them are as a result of not getting the health benefits that sex can offer.

Here’s what happens to your body when you stop having sex for a while.

1. Harder to get an erection

No sex for a long time in men can lead to a higher risk of developing erectile dysfunction due to a drop in testosterone level.

2. Less lubrication in women

Women in this situation may experience vaginal dryness since lack of sex and orgasms lowers the levels of estrogen – the hormone responsible for lubrication. Also, no sex for a long time can lead to problems getting aroused or reaching an orgasm. Regular sex or masturbation can keep the tissues in your vagina healthy by improving blood flow.

3. Cardiovascular health

It’s not just about sex being a form of exercise but also about the fact that sexual intercourse helps keep your estrogen and progesterone levels in balance, which can lower your risk of heart disease.

4. Increase in stress and anxiety level

Sex releases endorphins and the hormone oxytocin into the body which reduces stress and anxiety. Unless you get yourself involved in a lot of different activities that can help you reduce your stress, this will all be pent up in your system.

5. Poor Immune system

The body gets a boost from sex as endorphins are released. People who have regular sex have a high IgA, an antibody that shows how tough our immune system is. Stopping sex for a long period affects your immune system and you tend to get the flu easily.