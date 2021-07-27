NEWS
Here’s what happens to your body when you stop having sex for a long time
Dry spells happen to a lot of people and it’s normal. When it comes to abstaining from sex, there are some physical consequences but most of them are as a result of not getting the health benefits that sex can offer.
Here’s what happens to your body when you stop having sex for a while.
1. Harder to get an erection
No sex for a long time in men can lead to a higher risk of developing erectile dysfunction due to a drop in testosterone level.
2. Less lubrication in women
Women in this situation may experience vaginal dryness since lack of sex and orgasms lowers the levels of estrogen – the hormone responsible for lubrication. Also, no sex for a long time can lead to problems getting aroused or reaching an orgasm. Regular sex or masturbation can keep the tissues in your vagina healthy by improving blood flow.
3. Cardiovascular health
It’s not just about sex being a form of exercise but also about the fact that sexual intercourse helps keep your estrogen and progesterone levels in balance, which can lower your risk of heart disease.
4. Increase in stress and anxiety level
Sex releases endorphins and the hormone oxytocin into the body which reduces stress and anxiety. Unless you get yourself involved in a lot of different activities that can help you reduce your stress, this will all be pent up in your system.
5. Poor Immune system
The body gets a boost from sex as endorphins are released. People who have regular sex have a high IgA, an antibody that shows how tough our immune system is. Stopping sex for a long period affects your immune system and you tend to get the flu easily.
Benin Republic court declines extradition of Sunday Igboho to Nigeria, orders him to remain in cell
The Court D’Appal of Cotonou has ordered Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, to be kept in prison custody pending further investigation.
The court, however, declined the extradition of Igboho to Nigeria.
The court, which was expected to start hearing the case at 10:00am, barred reporters and supporters of Igboho who besieged the premises. The hearing commenced at about 5:00pm.
Supporters of Igboho were dispersed from the premises of the court later in the evening, prompting fears that he might be deported to Nigeria.
The government of Nigeria had accused Igboho of trafficking in arms, inciting violence to disrupt public peace, and agitating for secession. It also sought his extradition to Nigeria.
Igboho and his wife, Ropo, were arrested at the Cardinal Bernardin International Airport, Cotonou, last Monday while trying to catch a flight to Germany.
However, Ropo, who is a German citizen was set free by the court on Thursday while the self-styled agitator was remanded in the custody of Brigade Criminelle in Cotonou.
Igboho was placed on the wanted list on July 1 by the Department of State Services after its operatives raided his Soka residence in Ibadan, killing two of his aides. They arrested 12 others during the operation.
Buhari arrives London to see his doctors and for summit
President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived London partly to see his doctors and also to participate in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021 to 2025.
His aircraft landed at Stansted International Airport, London at about 11:20pm (local time) with the temperature at 22 degrees celsius.
According to the President’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, the summit would be co-hosted by the Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson, and the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta.
According to him, the summit will bring together Heads of State and Government as well as stakeholders and youth leaders, and provide a platform for partners to chart a way forward toward transforming education systems in partner countries through exchange of best practices.
“It will also offer the opportunity for leaders to make 5-year pledges to support GPE’s work to help transform education systems in up to 90 countries and territories.
“Deliberations at the Summit will focus on: ‘The Power of Education –A Conversation between Global Champions’; ‘Transforming Education for Girls’; ‘Financing for Impact and Recovery’; and ‘What Now? Priorities for Transforming Education in the Coming Five Years’, among others,’’ Adesina stated.
He said the Nigerian leader would also hold a bilateral meeting with the British prime minister.
After the Summit, Adesina said, Buhari will spend a few days to keep a scheduled medical appointment.
“He is due back by second week of August 2021,’’ he said
Police release activist, Sowore, AIT Reporter after illegal arrest, assault
The Nigeria Police Force has released human rights activist and Amnesty International designated Prisoner of Conscience, Omoyele Sowore.
The police had on Monday illegally arrested Sowore and a journalist with the African Independent Television (AIT), Dickson Iroegbu at the Federal High Court, Abuja.
The activist was there to observe the trials of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the case involving five #BuhariMustGo protesters arrested at Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja by the Department of State Services (DSS).
The activist was brutalised during his arrest and taken to the Federal Secretariat police station.
Sowore was however released after his arrest sparked outrage on social media, with many Nigerians demanding his swift and unconditional release from detention.
The Muhammadu Buhari-led Nigerian government had earlier barred some media organisations from covering the trial of the Kanu.
