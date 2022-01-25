BUSINESS
Here’s how much you would have if you invested $1,000 in bitcoin at the start of 2022
Bitcoin has had a difficult start to 2022.
The top cryptocurrency fell below the $33,000 mark on Monday to its lowest point since July, before regaining some losses later in the day.
Still, the digital asset is down about 22% year to date, and roughly 40% below its all-time high hit in November.
That means that an investor who had put $1,000 in bitcoin at the start of the year would have about $780 in their account right now after just a few weeks of holding the volatile asset.
While such drops can be scary, they also offer a chance for people to review their financial plans and buy more cryptocurrency if it makes sense for them, said Tyrone Ross, CEO of Onramp Invest, a crypto-asset platform for financial advisors and firms.
“When something goes on sale and you like it, you should buy it,” he said.
Room to grow
Even though bitcoin has struggled to make meaningful gains, bulls argue that the currency has lots of room to grow this year.
“I think [bitcoin is] going to reach $100,000 this year, probably by the middle of it,” Antoni Trenchev, co-founder and managing partner of cryptocurrency lending platform Nexo, told CNBC’s “Street Signs Asia” on Monday.
Other experts have made similar predictions. Matt Hougan, chief investment officer of Bitwise Asset Management, in an October interview with Bloomberg TV said that bitcoin could hit that $100,000 mark in 2022.
Analysts at Goldman Sachs wrote in a recent note that the firm could see bitcoin taking market share from gold and climbing to that key threshold.
In addition to the potential price action, cryptocurrencies have become an increasingly integrated and accepted form of payment.
“I think we’re not at mass adoption yet, but we are at mass acceptance,” said Ross, adding that for those who’ve done their research and decided that crypto is right for them, it’s a good time to jump into the investment.
Time in the market matters
To be sure, you shouldn’t rush into any investment just because it is relatively cheap, experts say.
If buying crypto doesn’t fit into your long-term financial goals, you shouldn’t purchase it just because it’s trading at a relative discount, according to Ivory Johnson, a certified financial planner and founder of Delancey Wealth Management in Washington, D.C.
“If your time horizon is 10 years, I think now is a fine time to buy it,” he said. Otherwise, he recommends that investors take a more holistic approach to the asset class instead of trying to time a volatile market.
BUSINESS
Global markets drop after choppy trading in U.S.
Asian stocks and U.S. equity futures slid Tuesday amid concerns about tightening monetary policy, geopolitical tension and breathtaking volatility on Wall Street.
Asian stocks and U.S. equity futures slid Tuesday amid concerns about tightening monetary policy, geopolitical tension and breathtaking volatility on Wall Street.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts fell about 1%, while an Asia-Pacific share gauge hit the lowest since November 2020. European futures pushed higher, providing a sliver of relief from the gloom.
Asian equity gauges face grim metrics. Japan’s Topix entered a correction, down 10% from a September high. China’s CSI 300 is close to entering a bear market, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng has been in one since August.
U.S. stocks erased a 4% drop to close up Monday on high volumes. The wild swings highlighted investor nerves over the prospect of Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes and balance-sheet reduction to tackle inflation. U.S.-Russia tension over Ukraine is also buffeting sentiment. The dollar and yen ticked up.
Treasuries were mixed, with the benchmark 10-year yield inching lower. Oil stabilized after getting swept up in the bout of risk aversion.
In Australia, bonds slid after stronger-than-expected inflation data as traders boosted bets on rate increases. Singapore’s dollar strengthened on surprise monetary-policy tightening to damp price pressures.
Global shares are enduring their worst month since the pandemic roiled markets, buffeted by ebbing stimulus as well as an uneven start to the company earnings season. The question now is whether the slide is a buying opportunity or portends wider stress across more asset classes.
“Volatility is back,” Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said on Bloomberg Television. “We’re having a sea-change in terms of Fed policy. Equity investors frankly have been behind the curve in anticipating what’s coming, so there’s a lot of catch-up to do.”
The Cboe Volatility Index, a gauge of implied equity swings for the S&P 500, at one point Monday spiked to the highest level in over a year before receding.
Rocky Time
A team of Oppenheimer strategists led by John Stoltzfus wrote Monday that the stock recovery may come sooner than expected and “it’s time to make shopping lists and look for ‘babies that got thrown out with the bath water.’”
But Jeremy Siegel, a professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and author of “Stocks for the Long Run,” said investors should brace for challenges this quarter.
“I’m still very positive on long-term equities but I think it’s in for a rocky time the next two or three months,” he said. “We have to get used to the fact that the Fed is going to be much more hawkish.”
Russia Tension
In the latest development over Ukraine, where Russian troops are massing on the nation’s borders, the U.S. is putting as many as 8,500 troops on heightened alert for deployment to bolster NATO forces in Eastern Europe if needed. Russia has denied it intends to invade.
The market “is obviously getting a little bit jittery about what could happen, whether a military altercation might happen, and what it means for” U.S. sanctions on Russia, Lale Akoner, senior market strategist at BNY Mellon Investment Management, said on Bloomberg Television. She expects the tension to be resolved through a deal rather than conflict.
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin — a poster child for swings in sentiment — resumed its retreat amid weakness across a range of cryptocurrencies.
BUSINESS
Halliburton lifts dividend for first time in over seven years
Shale-oil companies are using almost all of the fracking equipment and crews available as exploration expands, accelerating cost inflation and pointing to worsening supply-chain disruptions across the industry.
North American oil drillers appear likely to expand spending by more than 25% this year while overseas explorers are on course for a more modest increase in the mid teens, Halliburton Co. executives said on Monday after reporting their biggest quarterly profit in seven years.
The world’s top provider of fracking services already is seeing tightening labor, trucking and raw-material supplies, and in some regions as much as 80% of workers are transplants recruited from other areas. Even something as mundane as the sand Halliburton blasts into wells to help fracture oil-soaked rocks is getting harder to source, Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller said during a conference call with analysts.
The squeeze is proving a boon to Halliburton, which lifted its dividend for the first time since 2014 and said orders for pumping gear have more than doubled. The company’s fracking business is working at full capacity and oil companies are paying higher prices for so-called completion work. ConocoPhillips and peers such as Devon Energy Corp. have been warning since last year that oilfield inflation was a burgeoning threat.
“This is a fantastic set of conditions for Halliburton,” Miller said. “Our current completion tool order book has more than doubled from a year ago signaling strong growth and profitability again in 2022.”
Oil and natural gas explorers are paying record costs as the economic growth that underpins energy demand rebounds from the pandemic-driven collapse, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said in recent weeks. Supply-chain snarls in the Permian Basin — the biggest U.S. oil field — are making drilling projects more complicated, prolonged and expensive.
Miller said there’s little reason to expect things to change any time soon.
“I don’t see 2023 as an endpoint by any means,” Miller said. “I think the road goes on well beyond on that.”
Expansion Cycle
Halliburton joined larger rivals Schlumberger and Baker Hughes Co. in predicting a new multi-year expansion cycle for oilfield contractors, although Halliburton was the only one among the trio to boost shareholder payouts. The stock dropped 1.4% to $27.15 at 11:03 a.m. in New York amid a broader equity-market slide stemming from geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe.
Schlumberger said last week it’s boosting spending as much as 18% to $2 billion to gear up for the several years of growth it expects from clients around the world.
As the biggest oilfield contractor in the U.S. and Canada, Halliburton stands to gain the most from a spending recovery that’s led by North America, which larger rival Schlumberger said last week should grow by at least 20%.
Baker Hughes is also seeing waves of growth thanks to a revival in U.S. shale drilling. The Houston-based company last week posted orders that were up 28%, led by the business line that cranks out massive turbines used to liquefy natural gas for export.
Excluding one-time items, Halliburton reported fourth-quarter profit of 36 cents a share, 2 cents more than the average estimate among analysts in a Bloomberg survey.
The dividend hike to 12 cents a share was the company’s first payout increase since late 2014, when crude prices were tumbling from more than $100 a barrel earlier in the year.
On a sequential basis, sales in the final three months of 2021 jumped by double digits in North America and overseas, respectively. The biggest revenue surprise came from the Middle East and Asia, where sales exceeded estimates by 8%.
SOURCE: BLOOMBERG
BUSINESS
Equities investors gain N810bn in 5 days as market hits 13-year high
The Nigerian equities market maintained its positive trajectory last week, as the local bourse peaked highest in 13 years.
Specifically, the benchmark index of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed the week past 45,000 basis points to settle at 45,957.35 basis points at the end of trading activities on Friday.
The stocks market hit a 13-year high having experienced four straight days of solid gains rallying to hit the highest mark since 2008.
Market Capitalization of the local bourse settled at N24.761 trillion as investors earned N810 billion during the week, just as All-Share Index (ASI) went up by 3.38 per cent Week-on-Week (WoW) to close at 45,957.35 points.
Given the bullish sentiment, most sector gauges tracked closed in green. Particularly, the NGX Oil & Gas, NGX Banking, NGX Consumer Goods index and the NGX Industrial indices rose by 5.21 per cent, 1.66 per cent, 1.03 per cent and 4.37 per cent respectively to close at 379.17 points, 419.14 points, 564.47 points and 2,178.09 points respectively. On the flip side, the NGX Insurance index lost 0.24 per cent to close at 192.71 points.
The market breadth for the week was positive as 47 equities appreciated at price, 23 equities depreciated in price, while 86 equities remained unchanged. Courteville Business Solutions led the gainers’ table by 24.32 per cent to close at 46 kobo, per share. Northern Nigeria Flour Mills (NNFM) followed with a gain of 20.61 per cent to close at N7.90, while Eterna went up by 13.19 per cent to close to N6.35, per share.
On the other side, Veritas Kapital Assurance and Regency Assurance led the decliners table by 8.70 per cent each to close at 21 kobo and 42 kobo, respectively, per share. NEM Insurance followed with a loss of 6.57 per cent to close at N3.70, while Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp) declined by 5.26 per cent to close at N1.08, per share.
Overall, a total turnover of 1.858 billion shares worth N47.486 billion in 20,861 deals was traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.600 billion shares valued at N32.716 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 22,607 deals.
Giving a forecast of what to expect in the week, analysts maintained thumbs up as they expect the stock market to continue in the green zone amid positive investors sentiments.
Analysts at Cordros Securities Limited and Cowry Assets Management Limited believe investors will be focused on the outcome of the MPC meeting to gain further clarity on the movement of yields in the fixed income (FI) market.
“Consequently, we expect a ‘choppy theme’ as cautious trading will likely dominate the market. Notwithstanding, we advise investors to take positions in only fundamentally justified stocks as the weak macro story remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings,” Cordros stated in its report.
“In the new week, we expect the equities market index to move northward amid positive investor’s sentiment. Investors are expected to invest more in the equities market if MPC holds rate constant,” Cowry report said.
Latest News
- Super Eagles team sneaks into Nigeria in midnight flight after AFCON failure
- German Immigration questions Nigerian envoy travelling with seven family members on business class to United States
- Cardi B wins $1M defamation suit against gossip blogger Tasha K
- FG suspends petrol subsidy removal
- Infidelity: Gospel singer Sammie Okposo tenders public apology, suspends self from ministry
Trending
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Mercy Aigbe finds love again after four years
-
NEWS1 day ago
Nigeria, others face tighter financing as US hikes rate
-
NEWS2 days ago
Nigeria’s NDLEA operatives intercept UK, Saudi Arabia-bound smugglers of cocaine in synthetic hair
-
NEWS2 days ago
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels her wedding amid new Omicron restrictions
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
Bitcoin falls 4% to near $35,000 mark
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Eguavoen steps down as Super Eagles coach after AFCON 2021 exit
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Son of Hollywood actress Regina King commits suicide
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Ziyech Gem fires Chelsea to win over Spurs