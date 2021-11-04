LIFESTYLES
Here is why you should stop being on your phone in the toilet
PEOPLE are so in love with their phones that it’s giving them a pain in the backside!
They’re spending so much time playing with them while sitting on the toilet seat that it can cause serious problems.
Doctor Octavia Lucas from Joburg told Daily Sun scrolling is bad for your butt as it increases the risk of having piles.
Piles, also known as haemorrhoids, are swollen veins in the lower part of the bum.
“The problem isn’t the phone, it’s sitting on the toilet that causes the trouble,” she said.
She said while sitting on the toilet people tend to push while nothing is coming out. She said people should leave their phones outside the toilet. “Go, do your business and finish.”
Mdumiseni Zwane (32) from Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni told Daily Sun he stayed in the toilet longer than he should when he is at work.
Asked if he suffers from piles, he said: “Oh, yes! I thought it was the chillies but it’s not.”
On the Daily Sun website, Chris said he spent three to four hours in a public toilet.
“The Wi-Fi signal is strong and free,” he said.
Lebohang said: “I can read all the stories in Daily Sun while sitting on the toilet.”
Manana said: “It’s true. I used to spend more than 10 minutes and I suffered from piles.”
Elias said: “I happen to be reading this story while sitting on the toilet, and it’s been 20 minutes already!”
Kids need to be exposed to germs
How does one find a balance between being a compulsive germaphobe who’s constantly cleaning or the lax parent letting kids chow down on mud pies?
This disease, most commonly a problem among people who live in developing countries, is a bacterial infection that usually attacks the lungs. It can also affect other parts of the body, such as the brain, spinal cord and kidneys.
Autistic savant ‘reads minds’
Somewhere between the Mom who obsessively wipes down every knob and toy her child might touch, and the Dad who thinks rolling in the dirt is “good” for kids, there’s a healthy medium, British experts say.
“We have to find a way to protect against infectious diseases and harmful microbes, whilst at the same time sustaining exposure to the essential beneficial microbes in our world,” explained Sally Bloomfield.
How much dirt is okay?
Bloomfield is a member of the International Scientific Forum on Home Hygiene, and also the co-author of a new report that surveyed British adults on their attitude towards dirt and germs in the home.
The 2018 survey, from the Royal Society for Public Health, suggests people are confused about how much dirt is OK. A lot of that confusion is probably coming from the rise of the “hygiene hypothesis” – the notion that today’s homes are overly sanitised, and kids need contact with germs to build up healthy immune systems.
But this notion can be taken too far, as Bloomfield’s group found.
In fact, nearly one in four people polled agreed with the statement that “hygiene in the home is not important because children need to be exposed to harmful germs to build their immune system”.
Men were twice as likely as women to express that opinion.
On the other hand, misconceptions around the level of “danger” posed by dirt were also common.
Bloomfield’s team found that “almost two-thirds of those we surveyed (61%) said touching a child’s dirty hands after they have been playing outside was likely to spread harmful germs”.
But that’s simply not true. In fact, “there is little evidence that outdoor dirt and soil is contaminated with harmful microbes (unless there are animals nearby),” according to the report.
Different germs, different hazards
Bloomfield, a researcher at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said the key thing to remember is that all germs are not created equal.
Exposure to diverse microbes from other people, domestic animals and the natural environment do help build a healthy immune system and microbiome – the varied microbes normally living in the gut and respiratory tract, experts agree. However, exposure to the wrong types of germs can both weaken the microbiome and cause infections.
And if those infections require antibiotics, “good” bacteria in the gut get destroyed along with the bad, they pointed out.
So, how to find a balance between being a compulsive germaphobe who’s constantly cleaning or the lax parent letting kids chow down on mud pies?
Bloomfield believes a new, more nuanced model, called “targeted hygiene”, is probably the answer.
Targeted hygiene means intervening with kids and their environment, but only when you can stop the risk of infection. This doesn’t necessarily mean avid cleaning. Cleaning does get rid of visible dirt, but it won’t necessarily reduce the risk of infection.
What does? Handwashing.
Handwashing is a simple component of targeted hygiene, and should be timed to certain activities, Bloomfield said.
“Our own bodies, our food and our domestic animals are the most likely sources of spread of infection – so the times that matter are [times such as] when we handle raw food, when we use the toilet, when we care for our pets, when we are infected or caring for someone who is infected,” she explained.
So, be sure to wash your hands well:
When you first come home
If you’ve been caring for or playing with a pet
After toileting
Before eating or preparing food
After handling raw meat, fruits or vegetables
After sneezing, coughing or blowing your nose
‘Common sense’ clean
Most – but not all – of the British adults surveyed seem to understand the value of hand washing, since “73% of respondents said they ‘always’ washed their hands thoroughly with soap after using the toilet and after preparing raw meat”, the report found.
In addition to hand washing, Bloomfield said other important measures include cleaning surfaces that come into contact with food, cleaning surfaces regularly touched by many people, and washing dishcloths immediately after using them so they don’t spread germs.
Dr Aaron Glatt is a spokesperson for the Infectious Diseases Society of America. He reviewed the new report and said he “likes the idea of targeted hygiene”.
“Good common sense remains the best way to prevent infection,” Glatt said. “You don’t need to wash your hands 40 times a day, but appropriate hand washing needs to be stressed. If you’ve just come out of the bathroom or are going to be preparing foods, wash your hands.”
When it comes to routine cleaning, Glatt said the kitchen and bathrooms are two major areas that need attention.
He agreed that pets can potentially be a point of transmission for infection, but if they’re cared for properly, they shouldn’t be a concern.
“We even allow pets into the hospital for therapy,” Glatt said. “In general, kids and pets interact in a positive way.”
Again, common sense should be your guide: “Kids shouldn’t let a pet lick their plate and then eat from it,” Glatt said.
7 foods that may help relieve-erectile dysfunction
Healthy food decrease your risk of erectile dysfunction. There are many men who need help with erectile dysfunction (ED). Some only struggle to achieve or maintain an erection on the odd occasion while others have a more permanent problem.
There are a number of radical treatments available, but if you only experience occasional erectile dysfunction and want to treat it without any medical intervention, you could do it at home – with food.
Healthy diet “A healthy diet and an avoidance of highly processed unhealthy food will go a long way towards relieving symptoms of erectile dysfunction,” said Dr Zakariyya Patel of Pelonomi Hospital Complex in Bloemfontein.
Although certain foods may assist with ED, cases are not well documented and evidence is only anecdotal – based on individual accounts, said Dr Patel. These foods can be labelled as aphrodisiacs, and although some people may swear by their effects, there is no medical evidence that any one specific food can cure ED.
“The reason for this is that ED is a complex condition that may have complicated aetiology (causes). So, certain foods may increase sexual desire to a certain extent but it does not mean that it will change the ED if the underlying cause is not addressed,” added Dr Patel.
Foods that may increase your sexual desire:
- Berries (as well as citrus fruits) contain chemicals that are associated with a decreased risk of ED.
- Dark chocolate increases levels of dopamine, the “pleasure” hormone, in the body.
- Oysters contain more zinc than other foods and assists with sperm mobility.
- Cayenne pepper raises the heart rate and releases endorphins.
- Red wine relaxes the arteries and increases blood flow to the genitals. (Red wine contains the same biochemicals found in berries and citrus fruits.)
- Pistachios contain the protein arginine, which relaxes the blood vessels, increasing blood flow throughout the body.
- Coffee. A study suggests that caffeine relaxes certain muscles and arteries in the penis, increasing blood flow and helping to maintain an erection.
Your lifestyle has an impact
Owing to the fact that physiological factors like blood flow and hormone levels may affect erectile dysfunction, a good diet with the right vitamins and minerals will optimise the patient’s sexual health, according to Dr Patel. It does, however, not mean that there is a “silver bullet” that will “magically” solve the problem.
And as the world population struggles with obesity and cardiovascular disease, there is a significant increase in diseases such as hypertension and diabetes, which have a direct impact on blood flow – consequently increasing the severity of ED, Dr Patel added.
Exercise may help
Studies have shown that men who exercise more have better sexual and erectile function.
Better sexual function was reported by men in the study who engaged in either two hours of strenuous exercise, 3.5 hours of moderate exercise, or six hours of light exercise a week.
And although there is no specific exercise men need to do in order to achieve better sexual health, any form of exercise is better than none at all.
Dressing for big boobs!
Having a decent (or even bursting) cup can cause quite a few issues when choosing what to wear.
More women complain about having big breasts than those with a mere handful.
On the plus side: you have the option to emphasise your cleavage and you fill out a polo neck quite well.
But there are negatives: your breasts always play peek-a-boo in your button-down shirts. Sleeping on your stomach can be breath-limiting. And closing your blazer is but a dream.
Here are a few tips on dressing for big boobs without fear.
Tip #1
Find a good bra. Get yourself measured and buy your correct size. We all know that we’re wearing the wrong size, especially as our weight goes up and down.
After locating this perfect bra, get a few. Like five. The same goes for a bikini top.
Tip #2
Don’t hide them. But flaunting is not necessarily the crux. It’s really all about balance. You can wear tight things and cleavage-revealers – it depends on how you wear it.
Wear a tight white tee with a loose-fitting pair of jeans or pleated skirt. Do not go tight on tight – those knockers will stand out like needles on a cactus. Or don’t show lots of leg and lots of cleavage. Instead, opt for a slight darker-toned long pair of pants and pair it with a boob-baring blouse.
Tip #3
Spaghetti straps are not the enemy. It’s such a great trend to follow and allows you to wear some of your favourite summer items all year round. Hoorah for boob-complimenting trends!
Another great one to follow is chokers. Chokers and big boobs go together.
Tip #4
Button-downs and blazers can be your friends. Refinery29 actually encourages you to wear a shirt (minus peek-a-boo) and/or a blazer (and do up the button) – if you only buy it a size or two bigger. They need some extra room. Give the girls some space!
