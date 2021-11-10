LIFESTYLES
Here is what causes back pain
WHEN a person gets back pain, it stops all ability to function.
Until Back Pain Week ends on 6 September, SunHealth wants you to be aware of the severity of the problem.
Registered physiotherapist Pam Watts and Dr Vilash Boodhoo, a chiropractor, said 80% to 85% of people will experience or will have experienced some form of back pain.
“Mechanical back pain is when the pain is caused by the muscles, joints and other working parts of the back.
This is one of the most common causes of absenteeism from work, second only to the common flu,” said Boodhoo.
Research shows that people who suffer from back pain are reduced in their ability to be financially productive.
Back pain affects people of any age, for a variety of reasons including injury, activity and some medical conditions.
As people get older, so does the chance of them developing back pain.
“Younger people mostly experience pain as a result of injury while the elderly experience back pain mostly due to degenerative and arthritic changes in the spine.”
The back is a super complex but very delicate structure of muscles, ligaments, tendons, neurons, disks and bones, which work together to support the body, transmit nerve impulses and allow us to move around.
The complexity of the back makes locating the root of its pain difficult.
Causes of back pain
Bad Posture: Slouching for long at a desk causes spinal strain.
Another source of bad posture are internet device displays.
Lifting heavy objects: People who lift with their backs force the spine to take most of the weight and injure it.
Accidents: Collisions and falls cause a high number of painful backs.
“Rugby players have a higher risk of back strain compared to office workers.
Watts said: “In a tackle, the backs of rugby players are impacted and twisted by great force which may hurt their backs.”
Bad sleeping posture: Sleeping on your stomach or curling into the foetal position can lead to back pain.
The cold: Cool conditions and use of climate control air-conditioners can cause muscle spasm in the neck and back.
Stress: The link between ongoing stress and the onset of back pain is well known.
Signs of iron deficiency
Staying healthy doesn’t require a lot of effort.
We need to eat the right food, avoid junk, exercise and do regular check-ups.
While news is focused on scary diseases such as HIV/Aids, diabetes and cancer, there are many other problems we can avoid with a little care.
They can turn deadly if ignored.
Iron deficiency awareness
Today is World Iron Deficiency Awareness Day, which is why Prof Vernon Louw, chairman and head of the division of clinical haematology in the Department of Medicine at the University of Cape Town, warned women to be aware of this illness.
Iron deficiency affects one in two South African women.
Lack of iron leads to fewer red blood cells being produced. These cells need iron to make haemoglobin, a special protein that grabs and holds onto oxygen molecules.
Without iron, the body can’t make haemoglobin and red blood cells can’t transport oxygen all over the body.
Louw said: “If your body doesn’t have enough haemoglobin, it has anaemia. This means your tissues and muscles won’t get enough oxygen to be able to work effectively – it’s a deadly problem.”
Because iron deficiency leads to anaemia, people – women especially – need to make sure they eat iron-rich food.
Common causes of iron deficiency include a lack of iron in your diet, inflammatory bowel disease, increased iron requirements during pregnancy, heavy periods or internal bleeding.
Signs and symptoms of iron deficiency change in number, severity and type, depending on the anaemia levels, age and current state of health of the sufferer. In some cases, sufferers experience no symptoms.
Symptoms of anaemia
General fatigue or exhaustion
Weakness
Pale skin
Shortness of breath or panting
Dizziness or fainting sensations
Pika or the strange craving for items that are not food such as dirt, ice, or clay. Pika is common in pregnancy
Formication or a tingling or crawling feeling on or in the legs
A swelling or soreness of the tongue.
Here is why you should stop being on your phone in the toilet
PEOPLE are so in love with their phones that it’s giving them a pain in the backside!
They’re spending so much time playing with them while sitting on the toilet seat that it can cause serious problems.
Doctor Octavia Lucas from Joburg told Daily Sun scrolling is bad for your butt as it increases the risk of having piles.
Piles, also known as haemorrhoids, are swollen veins in the lower part of the bum.
“The problem isn’t the phone, it’s sitting on the toilet that causes the trouble,” she said.
She said while sitting on the toilet people tend to push while nothing is coming out. She said people should leave their phones outside the toilet. “Go, do your business and finish.”
Mdumiseni Zwane (32) from Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni told Daily Sun he stayed in the toilet longer than he should when he is at work.
Asked if he suffers from piles, he said: “Oh, yes! I thought it was the chillies but it’s not.”
On the Daily Sun website, Chris said he spent three to four hours in a public toilet.
“The Wi-Fi signal is strong and free,” he said.
Lebohang said: “I can read all the stories in Daily Sun while sitting on the toilet.”
Manana said: “It’s true. I used to spend more than 10 minutes and I suffered from piles.”
Elias said: “I happen to be reading this story while sitting on the toilet, and it’s been 20 minutes already!”
Kids need to be exposed to germs
How does one find a balance between being a compulsive germaphobe who’s constantly cleaning or the lax parent letting kids chow down on mud pies?
This disease, most commonly a problem among people who live in developing countries, is a bacterial infection that usually attacks the lungs. It can also affect other parts of the body, such as the brain, spinal cord and kidneys.
Autistic savant ‘reads minds’
Somewhere between the Mom who obsessively wipes down every knob and toy her child might touch, and the Dad who thinks rolling in the dirt is “good” for kids, there’s a healthy medium, British experts say.
“We have to find a way to protect against infectious diseases and harmful microbes, whilst at the same time sustaining exposure to the essential beneficial microbes in our world,” explained Sally Bloomfield.
How much dirt is okay?
Bloomfield is a member of the International Scientific Forum on Home Hygiene, and also the co-author of a new report that surveyed British adults on their attitude towards dirt and germs in the home.
The 2018 survey, from the Royal Society for Public Health, suggests people are confused about how much dirt is OK. A lot of that confusion is probably coming from the rise of the “hygiene hypothesis” – the notion that today’s homes are overly sanitised, and kids need contact with germs to build up healthy immune systems.
But this notion can be taken too far, as Bloomfield’s group found.
In fact, nearly one in four people polled agreed with the statement that “hygiene in the home is not important because children need to be exposed to harmful germs to build their immune system”.
Men were twice as likely as women to express that opinion.
On the other hand, misconceptions around the level of “danger” posed by dirt were also common.
Bloomfield’s team found that “almost two-thirds of those we surveyed (61%) said touching a child’s dirty hands after they have been playing outside was likely to spread harmful germs”.
But that’s simply not true. In fact, “there is little evidence that outdoor dirt and soil is contaminated with harmful microbes (unless there are animals nearby),” according to the report.
Different germs, different hazards
Bloomfield, a researcher at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said the key thing to remember is that all germs are not created equal.
Exposure to diverse microbes from other people, domestic animals and the natural environment do help build a healthy immune system and microbiome – the varied microbes normally living in the gut and respiratory tract, experts agree. However, exposure to the wrong types of germs can both weaken the microbiome and cause infections.
And if those infections require antibiotics, “good” bacteria in the gut get destroyed along with the bad, they pointed out.
So, how to find a balance between being a compulsive germaphobe who’s constantly cleaning or the lax parent letting kids chow down on mud pies?
Bloomfield believes a new, more nuanced model, called “targeted hygiene”, is probably the answer.
Targeted hygiene means intervening with kids and their environment, but only when you can stop the risk of infection. This doesn’t necessarily mean avid cleaning. Cleaning does get rid of visible dirt, but it won’t necessarily reduce the risk of infection.
What does? Handwashing.
Handwashing is a simple component of targeted hygiene, and should be timed to certain activities, Bloomfield said.
“Our own bodies, our food and our domestic animals are the most likely sources of spread of infection – so the times that matter are [times such as] when we handle raw food, when we use the toilet, when we care for our pets, when we are infected or caring for someone who is infected,” she explained.
So, be sure to wash your hands well:
When you first come home
If you’ve been caring for or playing with a pet
After toileting
Before eating or preparing food
After handling raw meat, fruits or vegetables
After sneezing, coughing or blowing your nose
‘Common sense’ clean
Most – but not all – of the British adults surveyed seem to understand the value of hand washing, since “73% of respondents said they ‘always’ washed their hands thoroughly with soap after using the toilet and after preparing raw meat”, the report found.
In addition to hand washing, Bloomfield said other important measures include cleaning surfaces that come into contact with food, cleaning surfaces regularly touched by many people, and washing dishcloths immediately after using them so they don’t spread germs.
Dr Aaron Glatt is a spokesperson for the Infectious Diseases Society of America. He reviewed the new report and said he “likes the idea of targeted hygiene”.
“Good common sense remains the best way to prevent infection,” Glatt said. “You don’t need to wash your hands 40 times a day, but appropriate hand washing needs to be stressed. If you’ve just come out of the bathroom or are going to be preparing foods, wash your hands.”
When it comes to routine cleaning, Glatt said the kitchen and bathrooms are two major areas that need attention.
He agreed that pets can potentially be a point of transmission for infection, but if they’re cared for properly, they shouldn’t be a concern.
“We even allow pets into the hospital for therapy,” Glatt said. “In general, kids and pets interact in a positive way.”
Again, common sense should be your guide: “Kids shouldn’t let a pet lick their plate and then eat from it,” Glatt said.
