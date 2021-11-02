Here are the identities of UNIABUJA kidnap victims

Here is what we know so far after bloodthirsty bandits attacked the staff quarters of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) on Tuesday morning.

The bandits broke into the quarters located at GIRI, Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT.

Although, the police are yet to reveal the names of the victims, a senior staff member at the institution listed those abducted as

Prof. Bassey Ubom (including his son and daughter),

Prof. Obanza Malam,

Sambo Mohammed

Dr. Tobit.

Ubom, a Professor of Science and Environmental Education, teaches Environmental Science at the University.

The staff member said from the manner in which the criminals operated, it was clear that they did thorough checks before striking.

Presently, a combined team of the police operatives and the personnel of the Nigerian Army 176 Guards Battalion are combing areas in Gwagwalada, with a view to rescuing the abductees.