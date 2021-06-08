Herdsmen flee as hunters invade Fulani camp in Sagamu (PHOTOS)

Some local hunters on Monday invaded the camp of Fulani herdsmen in Iraye community in Sagamu local government area of Ogun State State .

Iraye community is located just behind the NNPC filling Station in Mosimi

During the invasion, houses and properties belonging to the herdsmen were burnt

It was learnt that the hunters with the support of some vigilante groups struck after intelligence reports that the herdsmen were planning to launch an attack on the community.

A day before the invasion, our correspondent gathered that a woman was abducted by the herdsmen after she complained to the herdsmen that their cows had destroyed her crops.

During the invasion, two of the herdsmen were captured and were almost being killed before policemen arrived the scene to rescue them.

It was further gathered that herdsmen had already relocated their wives and cows to another location preparatory to their planned attack on the community.

Attack on farmers and destruction of crops by herdsmen in the community has become persistent.