Herdsmen flee as hunters invade Fulani camp in Sagamu (PHOTOS)
Some local hunters on Monday invaded the camp of Fulani herdsmen in Iraye community in Sagamu local government area of Ogun State State .
Iraye community is located just behind the NNPC filling Station in Mosimi
During the invasion, houses and properties belonging to the herdsmen were burnt
It was learnt that the hunters with the support of some vigilante groups struck after intelligence reports that the herdsmen were planning to launch an attack on the community.
A day before the invasion, our correspondent gathered that a woman was abducted by the herdsmen after she complained to the herdsmen that their cows had destroyed her crops.
During the invasion, two of the herdsmen were captured and were almost being killed before policemen arrived the scene to rescue them.
It was further gathered that herdsmen had already relocated their wives and cows to another location preparatory to their planned attack on the community.
Attack on farmers and destruction of crops by herdsmen in the community has become persistent.
‘Prophet TB Joshua was killed By Nigerians’ – Popular Ghanaian Pastor
Popular Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Nigel Gaisie of Prophetic Hill Chapel has told Nigerians to stop mourning the death of Pastor TB Joshua because they were the ones that killed him.
Reacting to the death of Joshua, Prophet Gaisie, who rose to fame after correctly predicting the imminent death of a popular dance hall artist, Ebony, said Nigerians used their tongues to kill him by describing him as fake.
Prophet Gaisie shot to limelight when Ebony died and the news of his prophecies went viral on social media
Prophet Gaisie said Joshua was crucified by Nigerians, noting that the country should not grief over his dead.
He added that just like Joshua, the late Bishop Benson Idahosa was also called fake.
He described Joshua’s death as a colossal loss to the body of Christ in the world.
He said it will take another 50 years to raise another Prophet like TB Joshua
TB Joshua’s elder brother recounts last encounter with him
Mr Abimbola Balogun, an elder brother to the late popular clergy and founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations, Prophet TB Joshua has recalled his last encounter with his brother.
Balogun in an interview on Monday disclosed that the last time he saw his brother was eight months ago when he advised him to always show love to the people.
TB Joshua’s death was made public on Saturday and has continued to come as a shock to many.
Balogun, like many other people, revealed that he’s in a state of disbelief as he described his late younger brother as a God-sent to the family and the entire community because of his philanthropic gestures which affected the lives of many people.
He said,
“I SAW MY BROTHER LAST, EIGHT MONTHS AGO; AND DURING THAT ENCOUNTER, HE ADVISED ME TO LOVE THE PEOPLE AROUND ME AND THAT I SHOULD AVOID TOO MUCH LOVE FOR MONEY.
“WE WILL MISS HIM BECAUSE HE WAS OUR BREADWINNER; THE ENTIRE COMMUNITY WILL MISS HIM.”
‘I’m glad TB Joshua died because he is fake ‘- Ugandan Pastor, Jackson Senyonga
A pastor from Uganda, Jackson Senyonga has engaged his followers to celebrate the death of TB Joshua because he believes TB Joshua is fake and hindered business for his church in Uganda.
In the clip, the pastor could be heard declaring the man of God to be fake and said he was happy he is dead.
The pastor was heard accusing the late founder of Synagogue Church Of All Nations of sacrificing many while thinking his soul is worth more than that of others.
He also claimed that the Nigerian Pastor initiated some Pastors in his country into “witchcraft” because he is the biggest “witch” in Africa.
He added though heaven doesn’t rejoice when a sinner dies, TB Joshua’s death however means many will also go. Seyonga went on to call down “fire” on other Christian preachers in the continent he described as “false Prophets”.
He went further to celebrate with his church members as trumpet and instruments blew in the background.
