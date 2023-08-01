Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Helicopter crashes into Lagos building

A yet-to-be-identified helicopter crashed into a building at the Oba Akran area of Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses say the chopper crashed into a building close to a fuel station and a United Bank of Africa building at about 3.30 pm.

As of press time, rescue operations by first emergency responders are ongoing.

Confirming the incident, Amodu Shakiru, spokesperson for the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services said, “The helicopter crashed into a building but nobody died.

The helicopter is meant for training and it has four occupants. They also sustained varying degrees of injuries.”

 

