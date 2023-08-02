Helicopter Crash: Sanwo-Olu visits accident scene

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Tuesday visited the site of the helicopter crash at Oba Akran in Ikeja area few hours after the incident to assess the damage of the crash.

Speaking to journalists after looking round the crash site, the Governor, who just returned from Benin Republic where he attended the country’s independence celebration alongside President Bola Tinubu, expressed joy that both passengers on board were successfully rescued.

Recall that a helicopter belonging to Airfirst Hospitality and Tour Ltd with Registration number – 5NCCQ with two crew members crashed opposite the AP fuel station, close to a branch of the United Bank for Africa in the Oba Akran area of the state capital.

The incident occurred around 3.30pm.

Sanwo-Olu in a Twitter post after the visit to the accident scene commended all the federal and state agencies and members of the public for their quick response by moving to the site of the crash shortly after the helicopter crash.

‘Today, at the location of the crash, I expressed my appreciation of their commendable efforts to the first responders and residents who actively participated in the rescue operation.

“The incident involved a single engine fixed-wing Jabiru aircraft with registration number 5NCCQ that crashed at Oba Akran avenue in Ikeja

“Thankfully, both passengers on board were successfully rescued and are currently receiving medical attention.

“The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), whose responsibility it is to investigate incidents of this nature have already commenced investigations’.