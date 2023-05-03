Heidi Klum left her fans drooling as she took to Instagram to model her new underwear collection alongside her look-a-like daughter Leni.

The gorgeous pair put on a spectacular display as they turned up the heat for their Intimissimi campaign.

Wearing a lilac balconette bra which included delicate white embroidery, Heidi, 49, showed off her famous curves while wearing matching lilac knickers.

Showcasing her ageless beauty the model gave a confident look down the camera lens as her blonde locks tumbled over her shoulders effortlessly.

Meanwhile her daughter also put on a sizzling display while wearing an elegant white lace bra set which also had a removable chain of colourful beads.

Holding her mum’s hand, Leni, 18, also added an oversized shirt to her look.

In another snap, she appeared to change her bra as she stood confidently on her own for the stunning photo.

Captioning the snap, Heidi shared her exitement and wrote: “Yiiiipppppiiiiiiii our new @intimissimiofficial campaign is here.

“You can discover #theartofitalianlingerie online and in all Intimissimi stores.

“If you see me and @leniklum on billboards all over Germany … tag us and we’ll share our favorites on our stories.

Heidi’s daughter also shared the campaign on her Instagram too, with fans happy to see the duo together.

Heading over to the comment section, one follower wrote: “Legend and legend’s daughter.”

While another said: “You look like sisters.”

The mother and daughter’s latest lingerie campaign is not the first they starred alongside each other for Intimissimi.

The pair were previously forced to defend one of their campaigns after they receive backlash for posing together for the Italian underwear brand.