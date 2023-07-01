Heidi Klum sets pulses racing with toned figure in barely-there bikini

Heidi Klum has set pulses racing with her toned figure in a barely-there bikini.

The German supermodel, 50, took to Instagram to update her fans of her vacation in Italy alongside her husband Tom Kaulitz, 33.

The blonde beauty posted a clip of her dancing from side to side on the social media platform, putting her incredible curves and toned abs on display while wearing a tiny striped pink and white bikini.

She paired the swimwear with a baseball cap, with her blonde tresses tucked underneath.

Heidi captioned the post: “Its Friday”, followed by five emojis.

Earlier this week the 50-year-old showed off her stunning body while jumping behind the wheel of a speedboat.

She wore a pair of black bottoms decorated with geometric gold designs on the waistband and a matching bra top with a band covered in twin geometric shapes.

Adding a thin silver necklace around her throat, Heidi shielded her eyes from the bright Italian sun with a slogan baseball cap and chunky retro shades.

With her brunette tresses flowing free around her shoulders, Heidi flashed her pearly whites at the camera.

With her wrists dotted with delicate silver jewellery, Heidi stood up to straddle the plush leather seat as she gripped the steering wheel with both hands, leaving a stream of sea foam behind her.

In the backdrop of the snap was aqua blue ocean, mountains filled with forest and the bay of a small Italian town – and Heidi provided the perfect centrepiece.

Another snap saw Heidi pose alongside her husband Tom as he took the wheel in a tiny pair of leopard-print Speedos and some yellow plastic sunglasses.

With his six-pack and tattoos on display, Heidi snapped a selfie of herself and her beau before they headed for a dip in the ocean together.