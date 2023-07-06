Heidi Klum’s latest slew of snaps had her followers fawning as she went completely nude in a recent snap.

The gorgeous America’s Got Talent beauty, 50, took to Instagram on Tuesday (July 4), where she shared a slew of sultry pics from her jaw-dropping European holiday.

Heidi was seen holidaying in France alongside her husband, Tom Kaulitz, 33, as she took to the grid with behind-the-scenes snaps of her luxurious hotel room.

The photo showed Heidi from the side as she appeared to have no clothes on.

Heidi posed as a white sheet seemed to hung half of her body, with her unkempt blonde tresses fell over her shoulder.

The photo also showed the unmade hotel bed, making it seem as though Heidi had just gotten out of bed to peek out the window.

A second snap in the photo carousel revealed the couple’s breakfast spread, which included soft-boiled eggs, a fruit bowl, and cubes of bread.

The third pic showed a naked Heidi once more as she modelled behind a poster that listed: “Jean-Paul Julien Paco & Les Autres.”

Soon after posting the snaps and Heidi’s loyal legion of followers flooded the comment section, where they commented on how gorgeous she looked.

“You’re the sexiest,” said one follower on Twitter, while a second chimed in: “I have the biggest crush on you.”

A third hailed her: “The hottest model in the world,” while a fourth swooned: “You’re such a tease, girl.”