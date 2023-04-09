Heidi Klum goes topless, wears bunny ears to celebrate Easter

Heidi Klum left little to the imagination this Easter.

The Halloween queen brought plenty of enthusiasm to the annual April holiday when she stripped down for a sultry snap Saturday.

“❤️ 🐰 🌞,” Klum captioned a topless Instagram photo of herself, which had the comments switched off.

The German supermodel wore nothing but a pair of black and white star-printed bikini bottoms and fluffy white bunny ears, as she posed in her backyard in front of her pool.

She closed her eyes and pouted towards the camera, strategically covering her chest with her arms while her damp blond hair cascaded down her back in loose waves.

The model also shared a wholesome piece of content on Sunday, which featured her children running around the backyard looking for eggs.

Klum is certainly no stranger to posing in the nude as she and her husband Tom Kaulitz recently stripped down to celebrate their fourth anniversary.

The Vogue cover star, 49, who wed the Tokio Hotel rocker, 33, in 2019, shared an adorable post at the time in tribute to her husband.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge also shared an intimate clip of her and Kaulitz cuddled up and kissing in bed, followed by a delicious spread of fourth-anniversary cupcakes.

Klum married the musician in 2019, less than one year after they started dating.

The couple said “I do” in a small ceremony in California, before they got married again in front of their family and friends in Capri, Italy, later that year.

The “Project Runway” alum is mom to Leni, 18, Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13.

She shares her eldest child with businessman Flavio Briatore, however she had already started dating musician Seal by the time Leni was born.

Seal, 60, adopted Klum’s daughter, and the couple went on to welcome Henry, Johan and Lou before calling it quits in 2012.

Klum also dated bodyguard Martin Kirsten and art curator Vito Schnabel before settling down with her rockstar beau.