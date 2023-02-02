Heidi Klum debates having baby with husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum is open to the possibility of having a baby with her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

While playing “Ja or Ne” with Jennifer Hudson in Thursday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the singer asked her guest, “Would you ever have another baby?”

Klum shared that her desire for a fifth child “depends” on the day.

“Sometimes it’s like ne, ja, ne, ja,” she joked, using the German words for “yes” and “no.”

The 49-year-old model called parenting “a lot,” noting, “I’ve done it four times. Then I breastfed eight months each time, and then I was pregnant again three times in a row.”

After telling Hudson the ages of her four kids — Leni, 18, Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13 — Klum settled on “ja” for her final answer.

“I waited a long time, so maybe, yeah,” the “Project Runway” alum said as the audience cheered.

Klum became a mom in 2004 when she welcomed Leni. While the “America’s Got Talent” judge conceived the now-model with businessman Flavio Briatore, she had moved on with Seal by the time Leni arrived.

The “Kiss From a Rose” singer, 59, adopted the baby girl. He and Klum went on to welcome Henry, Johan and Lou before splitting in 2012.

While Klum moved on with bodyguard Martin Kirsten and art curator Vito Schnabel, she ultimately married Kaulitz in 2019.

She gushed in 2022 that the guitarist, 33, has been “amazing” with his stepchildren.

“I’m sure it’s not easy to step into an immediate family, having all of a sudden four kids and teenagers,” she told Us Weekly at the time.

“They were easier when they were younger, for sure. Every age comes with its challenges.”

Klum noted that Kaulitz even taught Leni and Henry how to drive, calling their bond “beautiful.”