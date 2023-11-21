Hector Bellerin makes Arsenal Premier League title prediction

Former Arsenal star Hector Bellerin is confident his old side now possess the experience required to go one better and win the Premier League title this season.

Under the guidance of Bellerin’s former teammate and manager, Mikel Arteta, the Gunners were pipped at the post by Manchester City last term having led the way for the majority of an uplifting campaign.

Having invested heavily in a squad that came so close last season, Arsenal are again challenging City and went into the international break just a point behind the champions.

Bellerin, who left the Gunners permanently last summer to join Real Betis, has been impressed by the way in which Arteta has galvanised his troops who look set to last the distance this time around.

- Advertisement -

Asked about Arteta’s strengths, he told Sky Sports: ‘He’s constantly learning and I think that’s what’s good about him.

‘He’s able to adapt and able to learn from his mistakes and he’s able to become a new Arteta every season.

‘As a player he was already coaching, he used to talk to us about how he thought the game would go, how we should press and stuff like this. We all kind of knew at some point he would step up and be a manager.’

Bellerin is still in close contact with many of his former teammates and has been particularly impressed with the way in which Bukayo Saka has developed from a promising teenager to one of Arteta’s leaders on the pitch.

He added: ‘I’ve shared lots of moments with them and I’ve seen Bukayo and Reiss go through the academy and I feel very proud of them.

‘For sure, there are very young players in that team that now have a lot of experience like Bukayo himself and I think that’s one of the things that we’re missing that now we have.

‘I’m sure every year is just going to be a better one for them and I think that’s where Arsenal football club deserves to be.’