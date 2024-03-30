Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are gearing up for their blockbuster world undisputed heavyweight title showdown in May – and the undercard has now been officially confirmed. The event is set to go down in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era.

On May 18, Fury and Usyk will finally meet to determine the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield in March 1999. The two fighters are widely considered the best in the heavyweight division, and the anticipated fight will see WBC champion Fury put his crown on the line against Usyk, whose WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles he won from Anthony Joshua will be up for grabs.

However, given His Excellency Turki Alalshikh is a fan of the division, Fury and Usyk will not be the only heavyweights on the card. Contender duo Frank Sanchez and Agit Kabayel have been added to the undercard of the fight at the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia.

Kabayel, who boasts a 24-0 record with 16 KOs, will feel confident heading into the fight after clinching a surprising fourth-round knockout win over previously unbeaten heavyweight contender Arslanbek Makhmudov on the ‘Day of Reckoning’ card back in December. Despite Makhmudov being the favourite, the German dropped him three times en route to a memorable win.