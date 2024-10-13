Frazer Clarke received a beating against Fabio Wardley and was hospitalised as a result. Facing off for the second time in 2024, Wardley had the last laugh – after their first bout ended in a draw – knocking out Clarke in less than three minutes.

From the beginning, Wardley had the upper hand, taking the fight to his opponent, dropping him within moments. Clarke then made his way back up and continued on but just moments later, he again found himself on the receiving end of the punishment, being sent to the canvas for a second time.

After two minutes and 28 seconds, Clarke was brought down twice and while he attempted to get up a third time, it was not meant to be. However, referee Victor Loughlin immediately called off the bout after quickly examining the 33-year-old and the extent of his injuries.

Upon further review, Clarke appeared to have a dent on the side of his head as a result of one of Wardley’s massive hits. After the fight, it was announced that Clark was taken to hospital to understand the extent of his injuries.

Though it was not clear what his injuries were, many believed that Clarke suffered a broken jaw and cheekbone, which resulted in the dent. After the fight, Wardley spoke with Sky Sports and wished his opponent all the best as he and the rest of the boxing world learned the extent of Clarke’s injuries.