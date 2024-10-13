Frazer Clarke received a beating against Fabio Wardley and was hospitalised as a result. Facing off for the second time in 2024, Wardley had the last laugh – after their first bout ended in a draw – knocking out Clarke in less than three minutes.
From the beginning, Wardley had the upper hand, taking the fight to his opponent, dropping him within moments. Clarke then made his way back up and continued on but just moments later, he again found himself on the receiving end of the punishment, being sent to the canvas for a second time.
After two minutes and 28 seconds, Clarke was brought down twice and while he attempted to get up a third time, it was not meant to be. However, referee Victor Loughlin immediately called off the bout after quickly examining the 33-year-old and the extent of his injuries.
Upon further review, Clarke appeared to have a dent on the side of his head as a result of one of Wardley’s massive hits. After the fight, it was announced that Clark was taken to hospital to understand the extent of his injuries.
Though it was not clear what his injuries were, many believed that Clarke suffered a broken jaw and cheekbone, which resulted in the dent. After the fight, Wardley spoke with Sky Sports and wished his opponent all the best as he and the rest of the boxing world learned the extent of Clarke’s injuries.
Wardley said: “I always take a prayer before my fight and always ask for me and my opponent to walk and leave healthy. I know it’s a hurt business and this is or job at the end of the day but I want people, whoever I’m in with, to go back to their family healthy and safe.
“So I wish him all the best. I hope he’s well, hope I can speak to him after and just give him a hug and say thank you because look, them 12 rounds we shared before were something special to us and to boxing. So again, I just hope he’s healthy and OK.”
Additionally, Anthony Yarde shared his thoughts on the matter, especially considering the knock Clarke received as a result of his fight with Wardley. “I’m happy for Fabio, but at the same time, I’m so worried for Frazer,” Yarde said on Sky Sports.
“Anyone in boxing knows that Frazier is one of the nicest people in boxing so that’s why I was worried. Seeing him look like that was worrying.
Don’t Miss
“It’s the hurt sport, but seeing that don’t make me feel good. Well done to Fabio. He’s got that dog in him. The way he swings and he’s very skillful as well.”
Johnny Nelson also added: “He’ll be absolutely devastated and those words that ring out, you’re representing all the amateurs coming through the system, that’s the pressure he put on him.
“But also the manner of defeat. Regardless of what happens, he needs to make sure he gets a scan, get checked over thoroughly. I’ve never seen a knockout like that, it was scary, it was worrying. It’s the greatest sport in the world, but at the same time to see a knockout like that it brings everything back to earth.”
Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!