Heather Gay slams ‘messy’ Bravo over ‘footage’ of black eye incident

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Heather Gay feels she got a bad “edit” with regard to her black eye storyline that played out in Season 3.

The “Bad Mormon” author blasted Bravo at a book event on Thursday, claiming the network has footage of the incident that showrunners simply did not air.

“The black eye edit, I thought, was so messy and so weird, and so much was happening outside the scenes that just didn’t track, and it was stupid,” Gay, 40, told an inquiring fan in a TikTok video of the exchange.

“I blacked out!” she added with a shrug. “But there was [sic] cameras everywhere, and they should have footage of it, and I don’t know why they’re not showing it.”

Reps for Bravo did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Fans were furious when Gay finally admitted during the Season 3 reunion, which aired in January, that she couldn’t remember how she got the hefty shiner during the boozy cast trip to San Diego.

“I woke up terrified,” she explained to her co-stars and moderator Andy Cohen, adding that she was “scared” her castmates would see the situation as an opportunity to “rewrite the narrative.”

“When production came into my room, I told them, I said, ‘I have no idea, I have no memory,’” she continued. “And then it spun out of control after that, and I take full responsibility, and I’m really sorry.”

At the time of the incident, however, the Beauty Lab founder insisted she knew what happened but would rather have her attacker come forward, which worried her fellow “Housewives” as well as the viewers at home.Gay proceeded to play coy and drop cryptic hints that since-axed Jen Shah — who had not yet been sentenced for her fraud crimes — might’ve clocked her.

Even though the mother of three came clean about the debacle, Cohen still believes Shah, 49, might’ve had something to do with Gay’s injuries.

“I don’t think she hit her head on a cabinet and got scratches on her arm,” the executive producer, 54, said on “Watch What Happens Live” last month.

Shah’s rep denied the theory and claimed Cohen’s “aggressions” toward her stemmed from her refusal to attend the reunion or sit for a one-on-one interview with him before reporting to prison.