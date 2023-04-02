Hearn outlines plans for Joshua’s next fight after Brit calls out Fury | Boxing | Sport

1 total views





Eddie Hearn wants Anthony Joshua to fight three times this year as the Brit targets a summer showdown against Tyson Fury. Joshua called out Fury as he listened to his fans inside London’s 02 Arena following a unanimous decision victory over Jermaine Franklin on Saturday night.

Joshua was tentative on his comeback to the ring and his first victory in over two years did not come with the explosive knockout many had hoped for. He failed to deliver the statement performance to prove he means business again in the heavyweight division, despite dominating the durable but limited American Franklin. But that has not stopped him from reigniting his interest in a belated ‘Battle of Britain’ clash with Fury, which would give him the chance to become a three-time world champion. And Matchroom promoter Hearn wants Joshua to remain active and build on his momentum ahead of a quick return to training camp in the US with new trainer Derrick James. “I would like to see him have a little rest then get straight back to Texas with Derrick and try and have an end of summer fight and then try and fight in December,” Hearn told reporters in the post-fight press conference. “It would be great for his career.”

Discussing the prospect of fighting Fury, Hearn told Boxing Social: “Some fights are there to be made and you get one chance to do it. I think that is potentially the case with Tyson Fury. At the same time, I would still like him to have another fight with Derrick to improve on what he has been working on. “Whyte is a great fight. He needs to get back in the ring in July/August at the latest if he is to get three fights in this year.” Dillian Whyte and Deontay Wilder have both emerged as possible contenders to fight Joshua, but the packed crowd inside the 02 Arena emphatically responded “Fury” when the 33-year-old asked them who he should fight next. And Joshua responded with a clear message to the WBC king following the collapse of his proposed undisputed clash with Oleksandr Usyk.

“I try and provide for the fans, I know who the fans want – who do the fans want? They said Fury, yeah? The ball is in his court,” Joshua said on DAZN moments after his win. “I would be 100 per cent honoured to compete for the WBC Championship of the world. I stand here and say that proudly, that would be an honour. “Wherever you are, if you are listening, you know my management, you know my promoter, we’ve had dialogue before so let’s continue this and hopefully we can get this done sooner rather than later.”









