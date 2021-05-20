Health workers give El-Rufai 48 hours to recall sacked nurses

Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to recall sacked nurses who are below level 14 and tender unreserved public apology to the Global President and Nigerian workers.

MHWUN, in a statement by its President, Biobelemoye Joy Josiah, described the actions of the governor as “barbaric, primitive and anarchist” that is still being practised in modern day Nigeria.

Josiah explained that the governor had earlier “illegally and forcefully” retired officers who are 50 years of age and above, officers on GL. 14 and above, converted officers on GL. 01 – 06 to casual labourers and dismissed nurses on GL. 14 and below.

These actions, according to him, were taken without regard to extant labour laws and circulars that regulate employment of public servants whose appointments are clothed with statutory flavour.

The statement partly read, “We particularly call on all workers and citizens of Kaduna State to tag Tuesday, 18th May, 2021 as a sad day for democracy and a day of mourning when an elected governor threw away the constitution he swore to uphold and embraced thuggery.

“We call on the entire citizens of Kaduna State to particularly remember this day so that when this same man come calling to beg for votes to go to the retirement home of former governors – the senate or for any other elective position, he should be rejected out rightly as there is no room for anarchist in a democratic society.

“Meanwhile, we call on our members nationwide to remain alert and await further directives on this matter as “an injury to one is an injury to all” and “injustice anywhere is injustice everywhere”.