Connect with us

Jobs

Health Safety and Environment (HSE) / Management Representative Job at Tekniteed Nigeria Limited

Published

25 mins ago

on

Job title: Health Safety and Environment (HSE) / Management Representative Job at Tekniteed Nigeria Limited

Company: Tekniteed Nigeria Limited

Job description: Tekniteed Nigeria Limited is one of the fastest growing industrial spares and packaging solutions marketing house in… Nigeria. We specialize in conveyor spares, power transmission, fluid power, automation, OEM after-market parts, material…

Expected salary:

Location: Ikeja, Lagos State

Job date: Thu, 28 Jul 2022 22:20:05 GMT

Apply for the job now!

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Jobs

Accountant Job at AR Packaging Nigeria Limited

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 20, 2022

By

Job title: Accountant Job at AR Packaging Nigeria Limited

Company: AR Packaging Nigeria Limited

Job description: AR Packaging Nigeria Limited – Found in 2004 as Nampak Cartons Nigeria Limited, AR Packaging Nigeria is the leading… rotogravure carton board packaging company in Nigeria. AR Packaging Nigeria has some of the most modern Rotogravure printing…

Expected salary:

Location: Oyo, Oyo State

Job date: Fri, 29 Jul 2022 23:13:58 GMT

Apply for the job now!

Continue Reading

Jobs

Pharmacy Technician Intern Recruitment at Achieving Health Nigeria Initiative (AHNi)

Published

4 hours ago

on

August 20, 2022

By

Job title: Pharmacy Technician Intern Recruitment at Achieving Health Nigeria Initiative (AHNi)

Company: Achieving Health Nigeria Initiative (AHNi)

Job description: Achieving Health Nigeria Initiative (AHNi) is an indigenous non-governmental organization that promotes socio-economic… development by supporting a broad range of global health interventions, education and economic initiatives in Nigeria. AHNi…

Expected salary:

Location: Anambra

Job date: Fri, 29 Jul 2022 23:34:09 GMT

Apply for the job now!

Continue Reading

Jobs

Store Officer Job at SIMS Nigeria Limited

Published

4 hours ago

on

August 20, 2022

By

Job title: Store Officer Job at SIMS Nigeria Limited

Company: SIMS Nigeria Limited

Job description: SIMS Nigeria Limited – We specialize in the assembly, distribution and sales of consumer electronics from major brands… and since then we have grown to be a market leader in the home appliances & consumer electronics market in Nigeria. We operate a number of branches…

Expected salary:

Location: Owerri, Imo State

Job date: Sat, 30 Jul 2022 03:58:13 GMT

Apply for the job now!

Continue Reading
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Trending