ENTERTAINMENT
Headies disqualifies Portable over death threat, criminal activities
Organisers of the Headies Awards have disqualified singer, Habeeb Okikiola, AKA Portable, from the list of nominees.
Portable was disqualified for threatening to kill his co-nominees.
Recall that on the 25th of May 2022, Portable had threatened to kill, or cause harm to the other nominees in the same categories of awards he was nominated for if he does not emerge the winner.
The singer was nominated in the ‘Rookie of the Year’ and ‘Best Street-Hop Artiste’ categories.
But a statement issued by the organizers on Tuesday said Portable was disqualified from its 15th nominees’ list to further pass a strong message of not condoning reckless and uncouth statements.
It also cited a series of misdemeanours via Portable’s social media platforms, adding that the singer is the subject of an investigation relating to criminal activities.
”On the 15th of July 2022, Mr Okikiola published a video on his social media platforms where he stated that he is the founder of the notorious cult group, ‘One Million Boys’. The said group gained notoriety for maiming and robbing innocent Nigerians over the years.
”In his words, he said; ‘Have you heard of Ajah boys, One Million Boys? I established them.’ Furthermore, on the 17th of June 2022, Mr. Habeeb Okikiola made a recording of himself where he ordered his group of friends to assault and inflict bodily harm on his accused friend, DJ Chicken. In his words, he said;’Ena eleyi paa jo (beat him mercilessly,’ the statement read in part.
ENTERTAINMENT
‘I only lost the Headies not my life’, Singer Portable says as he reacts to his disqualification
Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable has reacted to the news of Headies disqualifying him from the list of nominees.
Organisers of Headies on Tuesday disqualified Portable for threatening to kill his co-nominees and criminal activities.
A statement issued by the organizers on Tuesday said the Zazu Zeh crooner was disqualified from its 15th nominees’ list to further pass a strong message of not condoning reckless and uncouth statements.
Reacting to the news, the Zazu Zeh crooner took to his Facebook page saying he only lost the headies not my life.
” I only lose the headies not my life. Bizza bizza Akoi grace more is coming”
ENTERTAINMENT
Ecstatic’ Adele announces rescheduled Las Vegas residency dates
Adele is back!
The “Easy on Me” singer announced the new dates for her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace on Monday after postponing her “Weekends with Adele” performances.
Adele’s residency will kick off on Nov. 18, according to a press release, and eight new shows have been added to the lineup of 24 rescheduled performances.
“Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them,” the Grammy winner, 34, wrote on Instagram.
“But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever!”
Adele continued, “Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one.”
She also shared that she was most looking forward to being in “such an intimate space” every week with her fans.
“I’m going to give you the absolute best of me,” she promised. “Thank you for your patience, I love you ♥️ Adele.”
Fans quickly took to the comments section of Adele’s post to verbalize their elation at the new tour dates, writing things like, “YESSSSSS FINALLYYYYY……..😩😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” “YESSSSS QUEEN!!!! I’M SO PROUD OF YOU ♥️,” and “Omfg I need to be there.”
The residency will run until March 25, 2023. There are a select number of tickets available for the 32 performances. Priority will be given to fans who previously held tickets for the original show dates or registered and were waitlisted.
The shows were initially scheduled to begin Friday, Jan. 21, and run through mid-April but were canceled earlier this year due to COVID-19 delays. In a tearful Instagram post, Adele spoke to fans about the delay and gave a blubbering apology.
“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID,” she said at the time.
“Half my crew and team are [ill] with COVID and still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show. I’m gutted — I’m sorry it’s so last minute, we’ve been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that traveled to get [to the show]. I’m really, really sorry.”
She added, “We’re going to reschedule all of the dates, we’re on it right now. And I’m gonna finish my show and get it to where it’s supposed to be. We’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready. I’m really sorry.”
Fans who previously purchased tickets should be on the lookout for an email invitation from Ticketmaster on Wednesday, Aug. 3, with more information.
ENTERTAINMENT
BBNaija 2022: Eloswag emerges first Head of House
Eloswag has emerged as the first Head of House (HOH) in this year’s Big Brother Naija show.
This follows his victory in the Arena games on Monday evening.
For the next one week, he has been given the sole power to nominate housemates for eviction.
However, he can accept advice on how to nominate.
In the same game, Brenda emerged as the first Tail of the House (TOH) after finishing bottom in the first phase of the game.
There are 24 contestants fighting for N100million worth of prizes.
