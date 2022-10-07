‘He slept and didn’t wake up’ – Tears as Funke Akindele’s ex-husband, JJC Skillz loses brother, Steve Osagie

Funke Akindele’s estranged husband, Abdulrasheed Bello better known as JJC Skillz has just lost his manager, Steve Osagie.

Steve Osagie is a UK-based music business consultant and professional with over 18 years of experience in nurturing and managing artistes.

He has also managed and being with JJC Skillz for over 20 years as partner and brother.

According to information gathered, the soft spoken music promoter died in his sleep in the United Kingdom.

“Rest well my brother,” JJC Skillz captioned the photo he shared on Instagram.

According to Tunde Ednut, Steve Osagie also dropped comment on his page a few hours ago before he got the news of his death.

“Someone wey comment for my page yesterday, no dey again. Na so people dey due? REST IN PEACE BROTHER @stevespotlight.

Make we just dey do good. We don’t even know what will happen in the next 1 hour. 🙏🏾 him no sick, nothing, him just sleep and that was it,” he wrote.

With over 15 years of experience in the music industry, Steve Osagie had in one of his last interviews revealed how he discovers talents in their raw form.

He said: ” I have come to understand that talent contributes between 10-20 per cent to achieving success in the industry. “

“I am able to tell if someone is going to be successful from their work rate, personality and strength of character. “

“You may be talented but if your character is nothing to write home about, you are not going to get a lot of people to support or vouch for you.”

“Unless you have a lot of money to spend and spray around, you are not going to get that organic love for you and your music.”

As a respected figure in music artiste management in Nigeria, Steve Osagie also expressed his take on the proliferation of songs that lack relatable content and lyrics.

He said: “Music is subjective. I am a purist and I love great song writing. I love artistes that have a message to pass. “

“But at different times and periods, music is a reflection of what people are going through and what they want to express.”

“Music is an expression. I can never stop anyone from expressing in whatever form they wish. Some people want to talk about love, some want to write music about having a good time.”

“Others want to write and sing about what they are passing through in their lives. So, an artiste may not necessarily write the same theme years apart. So, music is subjective.”

“Once, you are writing music you love and want to listen to, there would definitely one or two million persons who would love it too. You may not know what people like and would not like. Just write your music and put it out.”