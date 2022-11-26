‘He is just a hustler”, reactions as Netizens dig out Omojuwa’s old tweets about Tinubu

An old, somewhat ‘disturbing’ tweet of award-winning digital media expert and author, Japheth Omojuwa has been dug out by some cybernauts.

Omojuwa is a known supporter of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

He has consistently defended his choice of Tinubu as his preferred candidate despite insults from supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

If I already picked a candidate, insulting me won’t change my mind. If I am undecided, insulting me won’t persuade me to your divide. So why do some people insist on engaging with insult? Except doing that makes you feel good, then it’d make sense. Feeling good is not bad. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) October 21, 2022

Some curious netizens had decided to visit and dig out an old tweet he made against Tinubu in the past.

A tweet that he had made in 2011 wherein he castigated Tinubu has stirred reactions.

As usual, Twitter users always have a say in every issue, this is some of their reactions: