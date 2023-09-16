Award-winning street singer, Naira Marley has caused a stir online with his series of questions over his former signee, Mohbad’s death.

Hours ago, the singer had released a first official statement on his death, insisting that there is no bad blood between the two.

Now taking to his Instagram story, Naira Marley called for an investigation into his death questioning where the singer was, who is was with, who was the nurse who treated him, and autopsy results amongst others.

He further questioned why the singer was hurriedly buried, and who paid blogger, Instablog9ja to report that he died of an ear infection.

Noting how Mohbad deserves a befitting burial, he called for light to be shed on his death.

“Hey guys I’ve been shattered don’t even know what to type since. I’ve been so hurt walahi. But guys let’s do this for Mohbad, I know internet can.

Let us shed light into this matter for Imole.

Where did he go?

Who took him there?

Who are the people he was with?

Who was he last seen with?

What was the nurse treating?

Why was there no autopsy?

Why was he buried so quickly in that manner?

Who paid Instablog9ja to say ear infection first?

We owe Imole this.

Light over darkness every day.

They want to hide it by paying blogs. Let’s show them their money’s wasted.

A lot of his friends know exactly what happened to him. Why are they scared to speak up?

Who’s bullying people to delete the post that’s showing what happened to him on that day?

He deserves befitting burial and Justice”.

As expected, his series of questions has stirred reactions as netizens are apportioning blame on him.

Nkechi Blessing’s boyfriend, Xxssive wrote, “All these questions. But no ask where Sammy Larry dey. Is okay

One Lotus Bun wrote, “Who you dey question? You dey whine?

Actor, Joseph Momodu wrote, “Na really questionnaire

One Lotus Bun added, “You forget to ask where your second dey o

One Dee Undisclosed wrote, “And many people will fall for this cheap reverse psychology

One Just King Phoebe wrote, “We dey come make we answer your questions

One The Genius wrote, ‘Go to Naira Marley’s Snapchat you will realize that the dude is celebrating on Snapchat and mourning on Instagram. I never see this kind thing before for my life”.

Recall that many were left angered by a video of Mohbad being harassed by Naira Marley’s aide, Sam Larry.

In the video, Mohbad was shooting a music video with Zlatan in a wheelchair when Sam Larry stormed the location carrying a matchet and other weapons.

Following the viral video, many stormed his Instagram page, demanding an explanation for the brutality.

This led Larry to at first, restrict his comment section, then later deactivate his page.

Netizens didn’t spare Naira Marley, as they called for his songs to be banned on music platforms.

A petition to ban Naira Marley’s music label had been launched against the singer and his label had hit over 50,000 signatures.