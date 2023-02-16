“Have closed all doors on expired blessings” Opeyemi Falegan shades ex, Nkechi Blessing as he unveils new lover

Opeyemi Falegan has thrown a subtle shade at his ex, Nkechi Blessing Sunday as he unveils his new woman.

Taking to his Instagram page, Falegan who has been hunting for the right woman to replace Nkechi Blessing revealed how he spent valentines day with the new love of his life. He shared a video of their outing, however, decided to keep the face of his new lover private until things become solid between them.

Assuring his fans that he has closed all doors to expired blessings, he said that his new relationship is healthy. He further noted that this is not a regular social media date and he won’t give room for anyone to count the number of relationships he has had.

He wrote: “We will keep it private until its permanent, no face no case. Nobody would count the number of my relationships for me on social media. Won’t be a serial date on social media I can assure you that. I am a lover boy and also in healthy relationship/attachment. Have closed all doors on expired blessings”.

Opeyemi Falegan and Nkechi Blessing’s messy break-up

Recall that in April 2022, social media went agog with the messy break-up of actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday and politician, Opeyemi Falegan.

Nkechi Blessing fought dirty with Opeyemi Falegan after he announced the end of their relationship to the world on 6th April 2022 and disassociated himself from her. Following this, Nkechi Blessing opened a can of worms on Falegan as things got messier between them.

A series of messier dramas went on between the two ex-lovers on social media; while Falegan noted that he built a reputation he doesn’t want to be stained, Nkechi noted that she left him because he is very broke and isn’t active in bed.

At a point, the actress revealed that she used Falegan to to pepper her ex and the father of her son, Mike Adeyemi for treating her badly. She also noted that the politician is living a fake lifestyle and almost turned her into a beggar when they dated.

Firing back a Nkechi Blessing, Falegan disclosed more reasons he left noting that she lacks personal hygine and tried to have a child for him at all cost.

Nkechi Blessing finds love again

A few months after the back and forth with her ex, Nkechi Blessing found love again in the arm of a younger boo. The couple has been having the best of times as they are always seen in a loved-up mood.

The mother of one who is currently on vacation in Zanzibar on the occasion of her 33rd birthday took to social media to hail her younger boo.v She asserted that one understanding and the ability to apply pressure has nothing to do with age.

Confirming that she is indeed older than her newfound lover, Nkechi Blessing shared a picture of them together in a loved-up manner on her Instagram story and noted that Maturity is not by age.

“Sometimes, maturity is not about how old you are. This man changed my life…thank you daddy” Nkechi blessing captioned her Instastory.