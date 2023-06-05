Indian cricket team star Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, renowned actor and the cricketer’s wife, recently attended the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Wembley Stadium. The two could be seen engrossed in the game and later shared their experiences. They were asked about their experiences, and Anushka said: “This is the first time I have come to a stadium to watch Man City. I have been to one other game before. And like Virat says I have bragging rights. I have been to a El Clasico. I have been like to the big games,” Anushka said.

On his part, Virat said he was impressed by the atmosphere. “I have played at many places. I think the atmosphere in every football game is like that in premier cricket games.”

Look who joined us for the #FACup final! @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma were cheering us on at Wembley this weekend pic.twitter.com/bh70mEIUx0 — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 5, 2023

Manchester City are one game away from a historic treble after Ilkay Gundogan scored twice to beat Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday. Pep Guardiola’s men completed a domestic double at Wembley and can become just the second side, after United in 1998/99, to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the same season should they beat Inter Milan to become European champions for the first time on June 10. Gundogan scored the fastest goal in FA Cup final history after just 12 seconds. United levelled on 33 minutes through Bruno Fernandes’ penalty after Jack Grealish was harshly penalised for handball.

But the City captain, in what could be his final game for the club on English soil with his contract expiring at the end of the season, volleyed home the winner six minutes into the second-half.

“Everyone knows the FA Cup is the most beautiful domestic club competition in the world, so to win this trophy again and complete the double is amazing for us,” said Gundogan.

“We have a chance to do something special and win the treble and we do not want to let this opportunity pass us by.”

With AFP inputs