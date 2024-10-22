Convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein has been diagnosed with cancer.

The 72-year-old ex film producer, who is currently serving time behind bars, learned about his diagnosis earlier this month, insiders told The New York Post.

A rep for Weinstein initially denied the diagnosis when contacted by The Post. They later condemned “speculation” around his health status.

“Craig Rothfeld, Mr. Weinstein’s authorized legal healthcare representative in New York State, expresses profound dismay at the speculation surrounding Mr. Weinstein’s medical condition,” the rep said in a statement.

“It is both troubling and unacceptable that such private and confidential health matters have become a subject of public discourse. Out of respect for Mr. Weinstein’s privacy, we will offer no further comment.”

Weinstein was a prominent filmmaker up until several women accused him of rape and sexual assault in 2017.

Actress Rose McGowan was one of the first women to come forward about how the producer lured her to his Park City, Utah, hotel room in 1997 for what was supposed to be a business meeting.

The “Charmed” star claimed Weinstein pulled off her clothes when she met him in his room.

Other women’s allegations date back to the ’90s with many claiming they feared speaking out in belief he would retaliate against them by ruining their careers.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years behind bars in March 2020 for third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act.

“I will say that although this is a first conviction, it is not a first offense,” Justice James Burke said at the time.

Weinstein also spoke to the court ahead of his sentencing in 2020 and addressed the #MeToo movement.

“First of all, to all the women who testified, we may have different truths. I have great remorse for all the men and women going through this crisis right now in our country,” he said.

“You know, the movement started basically with me, and I think what happened, you know, I was the first example, and now there are thousands of men who are being accused and a generation of things that I think none of us understood.”

He was convicted of raping aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013 and sexually abusing former “Project Runway” assistant Miriam “Mimi” Haleyi by performing oral sex on her without consent in 2006.

Weinstein, however, is currently awaiting a retrial after a New York Court overturned his conviction in a 4-3 vote in April 2024.

The accused rapist was also sentenced to 16 additional years behind bars after being convicted of three sexual assault charges in 2022.