Wednesday, July 19, 2023
FOOTBALL

Harvey Barnes: Newcastle close to agreeing a deal with Leicester City for midfielder

By Online Editor
0
Newcastle close to agreeing a deal with Harvey Barnes

Must read

Online Editor
Online Editor

Newcastle are close to agreeing a deal with Leicester City for midfielder Harvey Barnes.

Negotiations between the two clubs have been ongoing for weeks.

A fee is still to be agreed but there is growing confidence the deal will be concluded by the end of the week, which would allow Barnes to link up with Eddie Howe’s squad.

It was always likely the 25-year-old would move on following Leicester’s relegation to the Championship.

 

Barnes is keen to add to his single England cap and also wants to test himself on the Champions League stage.

The move should be made easier by Allan Saint-Maximin’s impending move from St James’ Park to Saudi Arabia.

Barnes scored 45 goals in 187 appearances in all competitions for the Foxes after progressing through the club’s Academy.

He made his senior debut off the bench in Leicester’s 5-0 defeat by Porto in the Champions League as an 18-year-old on 7 December.

Previous article
Suspended Central Bank Governor, Emefiele Asks Court For Bail On Personal Recognizance, Hires 5 Senior Advocates Of Nigeria, Other Lawyers For Defence
Next article
Female National Assembly members pay visit to First Lady Remi Tinubu
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network