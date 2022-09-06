CELEBRITIES
Harry Styles kisses Nick Kroll at ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ premiere
Watch out, Olivia Wilde.
Harry Styles grabbed his “Don’t Worry Darling” co-star Nick Kroll’s face and kissed him on the lips as their movie received a standing ovation during its Venice Film Festival premiere Monday.
Both dressed in blue suits, Styles, 28, and Kroll, 44, appeared elated by the audience’s response to the Wilde-directed psychological thriller.
The excited moment between these two was a far cry from what may have happened between Styles and co-star Chris Pine.
Upon arriving at the theater, the “Late Night Talking” singer seemingly spit on the “Wonder Woman” actor, 42, as he took his seat, prompting a look of disbelief from Pine and uncomfortable facial expression from Wilde.
While feud rumors surrounding “Don’t Worry Darling” previously had only circulated around Wilde, 38, and lead actress Florence Pugh, it appears the hard feelings have affected the entire cast.
During the film’s press conference, which Pugh skipped amid the rumored feud, Pine looked like he dissociated from the event each time the former One Direction crooner or “Booksmart” director spoke.
While Wilde refused to engage in questions regarding Shia LaBeouf’s revelation that he quit and was not fired from the project, she did swerve around curiosities regarding the “Little Women” star.
“Florence is a force. We are so grateful that she is able to make it tonight despite being in production [for ‘Dune: Part 2’],” Wilde said. “As for all the endless tabloid gossip and noise out there, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel I need to contribute to it.”
Prior to the film’s screening, Pugh, 26, joined the cast to pose for photos, but she notably did not stand next to Styles or their director, who are now dating.
Christina Haack, Josh Hall marry again in Hawaii with kids
Christina Haack and her husband, Josh Hall, tied the knot for the second time over the weekend — this time in Hawaii.
The bride and groom shared a gorgeous photo of the “Flip or Flop” star in her lace wedding gown embracing Hall as they stand on ocean rocks at sunset at Merriman’s Kapalua in Maui.
“Shared vows in front of family and our close friends. Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be,” she captioned the photo.
“My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love. 🤍🌊”
Haack, 39, also shared videos from before, during and after the ceremony that featured the re-newlyweds’ first dance and her arriving to the ceremony with the brood of kids in a golf cart.
Christina’s sons Brayden James, 7, and 2-year-old Hudson London walked her down the aisle, which featured white flower petals, along with daughter Taylor Reese, 11.
She shares Brayden and Taylor with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and Hudson with ex Ant Anstead, who is now dating Renée Zellweger.
In early April that Haack and Hall secretly tied the knot. Following the secret nuptials, the HGTV star changed her real estate license from Christina Haack to Christina Hall.
The license, obtained by Page Six, included her former legal names: Christina Meursinge Haack and Christina Meursinge El Moussa, from her first marriage to Tarek El Moussa.
Her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead, didn’t make the cut to the real estate license because there wasn’t a Christina Anstead listed.
Davido congratulates Ruto as Kenyan’s Supreme court upholds election
Superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has congratulated Kenya’s president-elect, William Ruto, on his victory in the country’s supreme court verdict.
Ruto, Kenya’s Deputy President, was declared the winner of the August 9 election by the Independent and Electoral Boundaries Commission, but his rival, Raila Odinga, had filed a suit challenging the election results.
Delivering the ruling Monday morning, Chief Justice Martha Koome struck out Odinga’s suit and upheld Ruto’s election as the Kenya president-elect.
Shortly after the ruling, Davido tweeted, “Congratulations to Dr William Samoei Ruto on being declared 5th President of the Republic of #Kenya @WilliamsRuto. Also, Congratulations to the people of Kenya! DEMOCRACY WINS AGAIN.”
During the ruling, Koome said, “This is a unanimous decision. The petitions are hereby dismissed, as a consequence we declare the first respondent (Ruto) as president-elect.”
The court dismissed all nine issues of contention in the suit.
Koome declared that the alleged irregularities in the election “…were not of such magnitude as to affect the final results of the presidential election.”
By the apex court’s judgement, the 55-year-old incumbent deputy president, Ruto, will now assume office as Kenya’s president on September 13, 2022.
Emily Ratajkowski shades ‘ugly men’ amid Sebastian Bear-McClard split
Emily Ratajkowski shaded “ugly men” via TikTok over the weekend amid her split from Sebastian Bear-McClard.
The model, 31, joined in on the app’s viral “He’s a 10 but…” trend in a duet of a post from user @Pierina.
Ratajkowski gave a knowing nod at the original vid’s proclamation, which stated, “When he thinks he’s a 10 because he pulled you but you like ugly men.”
The bikini-clad actress also subtly lip-synced to an excerpt from a remix of rap track “Pump 101” by Digga D & Still Brickin – with the five-second clip featuring the lyric, “How can I say this in a friendly way?”
The brunette beauty later pinned a follow-up note in the comments section, reading, “For legal reasons this is a joke.”
Nonetheless, fans couldn’t help themselves from praising her for the “epic” dig, seemingly aimed at her now-estranged husband.
“Emily this is god tier breakup behavior 👑,” one user wrote, with another adding, “This trend is literally made for you…”
Back in July that Ratajkowski was planning to file for divorce from Bear-McClard amid cheating allegations.
Late last month, she was photographed moving out of the NYC pad she shared with the “Uncut Gems” producer, 34. Movers spotted the model carrying furniture, clothes and plants out of the apartment building.
At the time, a source exclusively told Page Six that Bear-McClard brought the split on himself due to his “serial” infidelity. “He’s a dog. It’s gross,” the source alleged.
Ratajkowski tied the knot with Bear-McClard at a City Hall in New York City in 2018 after only two weeks of dating. In March 2021, the now-ex-couple welcomed son Sebastian.
Prior to saying “I do” to Bear-McClard, Ratajkowski was briefly linked to musician and art collector Jeff Magid.
