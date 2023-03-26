Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski spotted making out in Tokyo

16 total views

They’ve been doing all this late-night talking smooching.

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted sloppily making out on the streets of Tokyo earlier this week.

The Grammy winner and the model swapped spit like no one was watching in a PDA-filled video published by the Daily Mail Saturday.

Ratajkowski caressed Styles’ cheek as they French-kissed against a silver van during a night out in Japan, where he played back-to-back concerts at the Ariake Arena as part of his Love on Tour.

The British newspaper also obtained a short clip of the duo dancing together.

Styles, 29, previously dated Olivia Wilde for nearly two years. The “Don’t Worry Darling” co-stars broke up in November 2022.

Meanwhile, Ratajkowski, 31, is in the midst of a divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares a 2-year-old son, Sebastian. She was last linked to Eric André.