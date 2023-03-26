Sunday, March 26, 2023
HomeCELEBRITIESHarry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski spotted making out in Tokyo
CELEBRITIES

Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski spotted making out in Tokyo

Online Editor
By Online Editor
0
17
Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski spotted making out in Tokyo

 16 total views

They’ve been doing all this late-night talking smooching.

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted sloppily making out on the streets of Tokyo earlier this week.

The Grammy winner and the model swapped spit like no one was watching in a PDA-filled video published by the Daily Mail Saturday.

Ratajkowski caressed Styles’ cheek as they French-kissed against a silver van during a night out in Japan, where he played back-to-back concerts at the Ariake Arena as part of his Love on Tour.

The British newspaper also obtained a short clip of the duo dancing together.

Styles, 29, previously dated Olivia Wilde for nearly two years. The “Don’t Worry Darling” co-stars broke up in November 2022.

Meanwhile, Ratajkowski, 31, is in the midst of a divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares a 2-year-old son, Sebastian. She was last linked to Eric André.

Previous article
BREAKING: Nigerian Secret Police, DSS Confirms Plot By Some Elements To Cause Crisis, Disrupt Incoming Administration
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network