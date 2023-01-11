Harry Maguire responds after being urged to quit Man Utd

Harry Maguire insists he will ‘keep fighting’ for his place at Manchester United after being linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

The 29-year-old has struggled to secure regular playing time for United this season, starting just four games in the Premier League so far.

Maguire has been linked with a surprise move to Aston Villa this month, while earlier this week former United defender Rio Ferdinand urged the England international to leave Old Trafford and claimed he had been ‘disrespected’ by Erik ten Hag, who opted to play Luke Shaw in central defence over Maguire on two occasions after the World Cup break.

But Maguire is adamant that he will continue his push to convince Ten Hag.

‘It felt good, I played last week as well against Bournemouth,’ Maguire told Sky Sports after United’s 3-0 win over Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening.

‘I was unfortunate in terms of when I come back from the World Cup, I had a bad illness, to be honest, and it knocked me back for one or two weeks. I feel good now.

‘We have a lot of good centre halves at this club, there’s a lot of competition for places and I’ll keep fighting.’

Maguire also urged his United teammates to secure silverware in Ten Hag’s first season at Old Trafford.

‘This club demands trophies,’ he told MUTV.

‘This club is about winning and it has been far too long. It has been far too long for the fans, the staff, and the players.

‘We’ve got to take each competition seriously. We’re still in every competition this season. Last season was a disaster in all competitions.

‘We’re striving for improvement, we know we’ve got to improve, but the crunch time is still to come and we’ve got to perform when it does.’