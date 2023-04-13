Harry Maguire and Tyrell Malacia score own goals in Man Utd ‘f***ing disaster’ vs Sevilla

A pair of own goals from Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire saw Manchester United’s 2-0 lead against Sevilla cancelled out in eight minutes on a nightmare night.

Marcel Sabitzer’s brace had put United two to the good in the Europa League quarter-final. But the first half was marred by Bruno Fernandes’ harsh booking which sees him ruled out of the return leg in Spain next week.

Raphael Varane was then taken off at half-time with a possible injury. With six minutes of normal time to go, Malacia turned Jesus Navas’ cross into his own net, while Maguire diverted Youssef En Nesyri’s header past David de Gea in the second minute of stoppage time.

To make matters even worse, Lisandro Martinez joined his centre-back partner in the treatment room after the first own goal.

He was in tears as he was stretchered off with a suspected Achilles injury to leave United with 10 men as Erik ten Hag had already made his five substitutions.

Fans took to Twitter to vent their frustrations. One wrote: “What a f***ing disaster that 10 minutes was.” A second echoed: “Could not have ballsed that second half up anymore. F***ing disaster.”

A third slammed: “Varane AND Martinez off injured. Let them score TWO pathetic goals to keep the tie alive. Not bothered to kill the game off and rightly punished. This is a disaster of a performance. No way around it.”

“Martinez Achilies if true is an absolute disaster. Season ender. Tonight has been a horror show on all accounts,” commented a fourth, while a fifth added: “Worst part of that is losing Varane and Martinez but what a disaster of a second half.”

