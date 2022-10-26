Harry Kane’s goal ruled out for offside as Tottenham denied late Champions League win vs Sporting | Football

Harry Kane was denied a late winner for Spurs in the Champions League (Getty)

Tottenham were denied a late win against Sporting in the Champions League after Harry Kane’s injury-time goal was ruled out for offside.

Former Spurs midfielder Marcus Edwards put the Portuguese side in front in the first half and Spurs had to wait until the 80th minute for Rodrigo Bentancur to equalise.

Antonio Conte’s side then thought they had secured a place in the Champions League knockout stage as Kane met Emerson Royal’s header inside Sporting’s box to lash home from close range.

But after a lengthy VAR check, the goal was ruled out as Emerson was in an offside position from Ivan Perisic’s ball into the area.

Conte was also shown a red card on the touchline, meaning he will not be in the dugout for Spurs’ final Group D game against Marseille next Tuesday.

The result leaves Spurs top of Group D with eight points, but Sporting and Eintracht Frankfurt are close behind on seven points, while Marseille have six points.



